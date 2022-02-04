'I deny that I failed to act in defence of Magopeni' - SABC board chairperson

The SABC board chairperson dismissed claims by Phathiswa Magopeni that there was a plan to fire her.

Magopeni had previously complained about political interference before her dismissal last month.

She was ultimately fired from her position by Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini denied having a hand in the dismissal of the national broadcaster's head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.



In his affidavit, Makhathini claimed no bad blood between him and Magopeni.

His affidavit was submitted to the board's special committee on 2 February, where Makhathini also attached WhatsApp messages he exchanged with Magopeni.

BREAKING NEWS | SABC GE News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni has been dismissed with immediate effect. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/rtPRKjZ0gB — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 28, 2022

In one of the messages, Magopeni complained about political interference from ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.



Magopeni claimed she was confronted by Duarte, who complained about the SABC news coverage of the ANC during the elections.

She told Makhathini that she wouldn't be intimidated.

Makhathini claimed that he then called Duarte about her alleged treatment of Magopeni.

Duarte replied that the ANC saw the SABC as an "opposition".

Duarte later confirmed to Makhathini that she wouldn't comment further because the party's lawyers would be sending a formal written complaint to the SABC.

On 21 November, Magopeni wrote to Makhathini, to ask the SABC to complain about the ANC to the IEC.

Makhathini claimed that he escalated Magopeni's complaint to their lawyer about the appropriate course of action to ensure "SABC editorial independence is protected".

He claimed that Magopeni made every effort to avoid the allegations levelled against her.

Makhathini said Magopeni claimed the charges against her were trumped up and were part of a broader conspiracy by the SABC to fire her.

"… advocate Nazeer Cassim SC ultimately dismissed that attempt to derail the disciplinary process," Makhathini said.

"I deny that I failed to act in defence of Magopeni at the time. On the contrary, I believe that I responded appropriately and that my intervention at least cautioned the ANC as to what the SABC considered to be inappropriate conduct on their part.

"I, at all times, acted in the best interest of the SABC and within my role as board chairperson."

Makhathini claimed that the ANC had not submitted a written complaint to the IEC about the SABC's election coverage.



He claimed that allegations by Magopeni against him were unfounded.



Magopeni laid a grievance after the broadcaster started a disciplinary hearing, related to the erroneous airing of an interdicted Special Assignment episode on 26 October 2021.



Magopeni was dismissed on 28 January after being found guilty.



Cassim found Magopeni guilty of misconduct.

He instructed the board to come up with an appropriate sanction against Magopeni.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe then wrote to Magopeni, to say she had been dismissed.



Mxakwe claimed that Magopeni failed to submit any mitigating factors.



Magopeni was afforded an opportunity to challenge her dismissal, either at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration or the Labour Court.

Magopeni hit back, claiming that her dismissal was politically-motivated.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula had blamed the SABC for the governing party's poor performance in last year's local government elections, claiming the broadcaster only covered negative service delivery issues in municipalities.