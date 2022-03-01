1h ago

'I did not ask to be stationed at Luthuli House,' says Mabuza

Zintle Mahlati
ANC deputy president David Mabuza. Photo: GCIS
  • News24 reported on Tuesday that Deputy President David Mabuza had asked the ANC's leadership to be placed at Luthuli House on a full-time basis.
  • Mabuza's request was dismissed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies.
  • Sources told News24 Mabuza's request was meant to assist the secretary-general's office at the ANC's headquarters.

Deputy President David Mabuza has denied he had asked to relinquish his official duties at the Union Buildings to be placed at Luthuli House full-time.

On Tuesday, his office said he rejected News24's report, which stated he had asked the ANC's leadership to be placed at Luthuli House on a full-time basis.

News24 quoted sources with intimate knowledge of the matter who confirmed Mabuza wanted to work from the ANC headquarters to assist the secretary-general's office.

A vacuum was created in the office as deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is off sick.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has been handling the secretary-general's affairs. 

This was not the first time Mabuza had made the request, sources told News24. 

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies turned down the request.

Mabuza's office called News24's report a fabrication.

It said: 

The deputy president regrets that News24 would publish such a fabrication without even seeking an official comment from his office, more so, given the far-reaching implications of the purported story to the centre of government.

"The deputy president remains seized with the implementation of the programme of action of government, as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address.

"To this end, Deputy President Mabuza continues to execute his constitutional responsibilities as delegated by the president.

"This is in addition to performing his responsibilities as part of the leadership collective of the governing party. Therefore, he is not distracted by such imaginings even as they come dressed as 'news'," Mabuza's office said.

It is reportedly feared Mabuza stationing himself at Luthuli House would give him wide-ranging access to the party's branches ahead of the national conference in December. 

Mabuza reportedly does not enjoy his official duties, especially his appearances in Parliament where he is legally bound to appear frequently throughout the year. 

