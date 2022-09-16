'I did not do the Springbok jersey proud': Elton Jantjies, dietician Zeenat Simjee break silence

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has apologised unreservedly for his actions after allegations emerged of an affair with the team's dietician.

Jantjies says he let himself, family and rugby loving fans of the country down and deeply regrets his actions.

He adds dietician Zeenat Simjee is just a good friend, while she says she was never at a guesthouse with him and has called for the initial report to be retracted.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has broken his silence with an apology after allegations emerged of an affair with the team's dietician, Zeenat Simjee.

In a statement released on Friday, Jantjies said he "apologised unreservedly to everybody I hurt or disappointed, my teammates, the Springbok management team, and SA Rugby."

"As a Springbok rugby player, I am a public figure, a role model and hero to many South Africans, and I am expected to adhere to a high standard of moral values.

"My intention was always to make myself, my family, and my fans proud, not only through my performances on the field of play but also through my behaviour in public."

He added he let himself, his family and rugby loving fans of the country down and deeply regretted his actions.

"I did not do the Springbok jersey - a jersey that I revered since I was just a little boy – proud."

Jantjies said he would take full responsibility for his actions, wanted to restore the confidence of those closest to him, and win back the trust of the public.

He added Simjee was nothing more than a good friend.

Over the weekend, SA Rugby said in a statement it had sent Jantjies and Simjee home to "attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team's preparations for the Test against Argentina".

Sources told Sunday publication Rapport that Jantjies, 32, booked himself into a guesthouse outside of the team's hotel during their stay in Mbombela last month.

It is alleged Jantjies also failed to pay the guesthouse R26 000 until the owners complained to the SA Rugby Union.

He, it was said, then paid R21 000 before a final R5 000 was paid upon Rapport's enquiry.

The report includes eyewitnesses who alleged there were romantic exchanges between Jantjies and Simjee.

The Boks face Los Pumas at Estadio José Amalfitani in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Jantjies said the article contained many untruths and half-truths.

"For the record, the Springboks dietician, Zeenat Simjee, was never with me at either of the two guesthouses that I stayed at. She is a good friend and nothing more.

"That her good name is now being dragged through the mud is a shame. I will now concentrate on getting my life and career back on track and wish to do so privately, so this will be my only statement on this matter."

Jantjies is married to Iva Ristic.

Ristic spoke to News24 earlier this week, saying she was alerted to the allegations via a social media post.

She said she doubted whether she would remain romantically involved with him.

In a statement released by Simjee on Friday, at the same time as Jantjies', she said she was "shocked at the level of sensational journalism from the newspaper that first published the article".

"I am devastated by the fact that a journalist and his newspaper could publish such damaging allegations on false and baseless hearsay. It is disappointing."

Simjee, who has been with the Springboks for the past three years, said she held her profession in high regard.

"In the same light, it is an honour and privilege to represent my country and be part of the Springbok team. As a person of values, I will not bring about disrepute to myself, my family, my profession and all the many incredible people that have been kind, positive and supportive towards me throughout this ordeal.

"The weekend ahead of the test week in Mbombela, I had been with my parents dealing with family bereavement. So, the allegations of me spending time with Elton Jantjies at a guesthouse is devoid of any truth."

She said she was "severely traumatised" by what had transpired, and her character had been attacked.

"I appeal to the original publisher to retract and apologise for the negative sentiment cast on me."