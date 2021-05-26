10m ago

'I did nothing wrong' - Carl Niehaus on comments after Zuma court appearance

Kaveel Singh
Carl Niehaus.
Carl Niehaus.
Photo by Raymond Morare
  • MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus says he did nothing wrong when he spoke in Pietermaritzburg last week after former president Jacob Zuma's case was adjourned.
  • His comments come after the NWC declared its intent to investigate alleged disparaging comments made by Niehaus, Ace Magashule and Tony Yengeni.
  • Niehaus said all he did was support Zuma, something he has done for 22 years.

Long-time Jacob Zuma loyalist and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has said he and others who spoke after the former president's corruption matter last week did nothing wrong.

Niehaus, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and senior party leader Tony Yengeni could face disciplinary action after allegedly making disparaging comments against some party leaders on public forums.

On Tuesday night, ANC deputy secretary-general Jesse Duarte said charges could be laid against them.

Niehaus defended himself and others, saying he was not formally told about anything.

"I also heard about it through the media and I've seen the ANC NWC (national working committee) statement, so I know as much as you do. As far as I am concerned, I've done nothing wrong and I don't think any of the other comrades have done anything wrong."

He said he has been supporting Zuma for a number of years and was within his rights to do so.

"I have come here as I've done for the last 22 years to support former president Zuma. The national executive committee of the ANC had said ANC members are perfectly within their rights to support former president Jacob Zuma, and as you know the ANC here in KZN is directly involved in the organising of this event and in their support for Zuma."

ALSO READ | Ace Magashule could face more charges for 'unbecoming' behaviour

Niehaus claimed the case against Zuma was politically motivated.

"I've been coming here for the past 22 years and attending every single court appearance for former president Zuma. As far as I am concerned this is a politically manipulated and motivated trial. It has to come to an end now. This must be one of the longest political trials not just in SA but in the world."

He said he supported Zuma's decision to call for the recusal of senior prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

"I also support him wanting to get this matter thrown out of court."

Niehaus said the crowd gathering outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, where Zuma's trial was being heard, would be large.

"I can't tell you exactly how large the crowds will be. We are trying to comply with the Covid-19 regulations as you can see, there is a lot of support and enthusiasm for former president Zuma and that support will certainly be translated to the numbers of people that will come here today (Wednesday)."

