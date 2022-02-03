1h ago

'I didn't feel safe': Photographer tells court how he felt after Shivambu incident

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Circles mark the spot where photographer Adrian de Kock says Floyd Shivambu's hand makes contact
  • Adrian de Kock said he was distraught after the incident at Parliament.
  • The photographer was allegedly attacked by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu. 
  • De Kock, however, said he did not think it was pre-planned. 

Media24 photographer Adrian de Kock said he was distraught after the alleged assault by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu - and he felt that everything about his job was under threat. 

"I didn't feel safe where I was," he told the magistrate, Lindiwe Gura, while being cross-examined at the MP's assault trial on Thursday.

"I felt totally alone, I felt distraught," said De Kock in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. 

De Kock was rounding off two days of cross-examination regarding the incident at Parliament on 20 March 2018. 

He was allegedly attacked by Shivambu and another unidentified man, who the State did not prosecute, for a reasons that are not yet clear. 

De Kock was shown a series of video clips and stills of the incident. He insisted that Shivambu hit him on his neck, and circled a printout of a screen grab at the point of contact. 

However, advocate Laurence Hodes insisted the footage did not prove the assault, and said the visuals were unclear. 

De Kock was played an apology video from Shivambu, in which De Kock was pointed out later in the day during an impromptu media interview with the EFF MP. 

"Oh, is it you?" he asked, when Shivambu was shown who De Kock was. "Oh, I'm sorry, my brother."

De Kock was asked why he appeared to be smiling and laughing in the video. 

"It was nerves," De Kock testified. 

On Wednesday, the court heard testimony that Shivambu allegedly turned on De Kock after he was approached for comment on a hearing involving Patricia de Lille. 

De Kock said he reported it to the police - and, when asked why only Shivambu was on trial, he said he did not single anyone out when he laid the complaint. 

He said he left the investigation to the police.

The defence focused strongly on its contention that De Kock's accreditation lanyard was not visible, as it continued its argument that he was not allowed to be at Parliament in the first place. 

The video was frozen second by second, as De Kock and Hodes argued over whether it could be seen or not. 

"There it is," said De Kock.

"That is your blue shirt," said Hodes.

De Kock was asked if he thought the incident was pre-planned, and he said he did not think so. 

The trial was rolled over to Friday because one witness was grieving after a death in the family.

The police were also struggling to get in touch with a second witness.

