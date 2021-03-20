I didn't know Bosasa paid for my home security upgrades, Mantashe tells Zondo commission

Minister Gwede Mantashe has told the state capture inquiry he wasn't aware that Bosasa was paying for security upgrades to his homes.

Ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and employee Richard le Roux have testified that security cameras were installed at Mantashe's homes.

Mantashe claims he had no dealings with Agrizzi or Le Roux.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has told the Zondo commission that he was not aware that security upgrades to his home were paid for by Bosasa.

Mantashe appeared before the commission on Friday to give testimony on security updates to his homes in Boksburg and the Eastern Cape. He told the commission that his head of security, Mzonke Nyakaza, was in charge of the general security and that he was not privy to the full details of the agreements between him and Bosasa employee Papa Leshabane.

READ | Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith denies alleged bribes took the heat off Bosasa

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and employee Richard le Roux, previously testified before the commission that security cameras were installed at Mantashe's homes.

Mantashe stated:

"When I read Le Roux and Agrizzi’s affidavits, there are many things that I pick up there. Contradictions on the price are one thing. Then I read Leshabane’s affidavit, who disputes both those prices. Even if Leshabane was the one offering these cameras, he would be the one to know the prices."

Agrizzi previously testified that they had targeted influential politicians and did favours for them.

Mantashe, who was not a cabinet minister at the time of the upgrades, told the commission that Leshabane offering security while being a Bosasa employee was at the time not relevant and that Leshabane was a "family friend".

When asked if Leshabane offering to pay for security upgrades while being a Bosasa employee did not make him uncomfortable, he said:

"I had never had any interaction with Bossasa at the time Leshabane was a young person, coming with other young people who were in my place. I wouldn’t see him as a representative of Bossasa."

Mantashe told the commission that he had no dealings with Agrizzi or Le Roux on the matter and that he was never sent an invoice on the work done.

Also to testify was former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla, who also received security updates, after his home was burgled, from Bossa.

Makwetla said that he met with the late Gavin Watson in 2016 and had mentioned it in passing that his home had been burgaled, and that Watson had offered his company’s services.





"I phoned Gavin Watson to say, you have started doing work but you have not provided me with a quote, how much is this work going to cost, and he said, now I shouldn’t worry, when we met up he will explain. When he said that, I was very anxious because I could see that they were doing other things I did not understand and work I did not ask for, so I was keen to meet with him instantly," he said.

Makwetla testified that, when he met Watson. he was told not to worry about payment

"I was not just surprised, I was shocked. I thought that he could appreciate that he could not offer me a free service for the simple reason that he was doing business, as a company, with the department and I explained that to him," he said.

Makwetla told the commission that Watson told him to donate the money to a charity, but Makwetla expressed that he did not feel right about doing so. and so Watson had said that he would send an invoice

"He sent me a bill of about R90 000, including VAT. When that bill came, I queried it..."