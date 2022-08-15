'I do not feel that I belong in the DA': Patricia Kopane calls it quits

The DA has announced it accepted the resignation of MP Patricia Kopane.

Kopane says she no longer believes the party is the political vehicle she joined in 2003.

She adds she will approach ActionSA to become a member in the coming days.

Another senior black DA member has called it quits.



On Monday, the party announced it had accepted the resignation of MP Patricia Kopane.

She said she decided to leave after 19 years of being a DA member, and did so without "regrets and a clear conscience".

"The truth is that I no longer believe that the DA is the political vehicle that I joined in 2003. I do not feel that I belong in the DA or that I have the space to make the political contributions to my country. I harbour no ill-will to the DA and wish nothing but the best to the many good people who remain within the party," she said.

Kopane added she did not feel her service to the country would stop with the termination of her membership.

She added:

I have much to contribute in service to my country and cannot imagine walking away from politics while my country is in so much trouble.

She said she would approach ActionSA to become a member in the coming days.



"In doing so, I will begin talks with Herman Mashaba to assess what role I can play to serve South Africans through ActionSA. I do this openly, transparently and with the pride of a South African who has unfinished business in the service of her country."

Kopane was DA leader in the Free State from 2012 to 2020.

The party's Free State leader, Dr Roy Jankielsohn, said it had received and accepted Kopane's resignation as an MP and party member.

"We thank Patricia for her service to the DA and the role that she played in Parliament," he added.

Kopane is the latest black member of the party to resign; former DA youth leader Makashule Gana resigned earlier this month.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said he phoned Kopane after she submitted her resignation.

"I have called her and personally signed her up as a member of the party and will set up a meeting with her to explore the open declaration and interest in joining ActionSA and forming a mutual relationship for the benefit of the people of South Africa," he added.



