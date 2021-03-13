58m ago

add bookmark

'I don’t have a magic wand to fix all our problems,' says new Sedibeng Mayor, Lerato Maloka

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Newly-appointed Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality Lerato Maloka
Newly-appointed Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality Lerato Maloka
Twitter, @SedibengDM
  • Lerato Maloka has been elected the new mayor of the Sedibeng District Municipality.
  • She replaces the late Busisiwe Modisakeng, who died of Covid-19 related complications in January.
  • The new mayor has made it clear that it will take joint hands to fix the problems of the municipality. 

Sedibeng District Municipality has elected Lerato Maloka as its new Executive Mayor.

Maloka replaces the late Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng who died in January due to Covid-19 related complications.

Modisakeng ran the municipality at a time when it faced several corruption allegations. Last year, advocate William Mokhari was appointed to probe allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement in the Sedibeng municipality.

Mokhari was also appointed to probe allegations of maladministration and corruption against Stanley Khanyile, who served as the municipal manager from June 2017 until he was shot dead in a mall parking lot in October.

In a statement on Friday, the municipality said Maloka won by 26 votes against 16 votes to DA councillor, Daddy Mollo.

One member was absent, while six abstained.

READ | Sedibeng Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng dies

Magic wand

In her address, the new mayor did not shy away from reality, saying she had no "magic wand" to fix the state of the municipality.

"Please know this before, I don’t have a magic wand to fix all our problems and challenges. Neither am I a magician to turn all of you away from doing your work, so that I can do the work myself.

"Nor am I a pessimist, to believe that with my hands, your hands, her hands and his hands joined, we cannot make a difference to benefit our region that our people are yearning for."

The mayor urged the municipality to add value to people’s lives and for service delivery to be realised in real time.

The mayor said:

Our reason to exist is without doubt to foster economic growth in this region through the Vaal Special Economic Zone which in turn is carrying the aspirations of the local municipalities.

Maloka has served in various structures within the ANC including Sedibeng region deputy secretary, Women’s League executive committee and regional working committee. She is also serving as a PEC member in the Gauteng ANC.

She also served as a mayor in Lesedi Local Municipality.

Here’s Maloka’s Members of Mayoral Committee (MMC): 

Cllr Petrus Tsotetsi - Finance

Cllr Gretta Hlongwane - Local Economic Development and Tourism

Cllr Simon Maphalla - Corporate Services

Cllr Lulama Gamede - Environment and Clean Energy

Cllr Mmakgomo Raikane - Health and Social Services

Cllr Yusuf Mahommed – Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture and Public Safety

Cllr Madisebo Khomoeasera - Human Settlements and Development Planning

Cllr James Dlangamandla - Transport and Infrastructure

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburglocal government
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5309 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3487 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 5023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.37)
Gold
1728.21
(-0.00)
Silver
25.87
(+0.15)
Platinum
1203.48
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
69.17
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.98
(+0.66)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo