'I don't know how he survived because they killed his friend,' says father of 9-year-old who was mobbed

Ntwaagae Seleka
The golf club head that was found inside the dealership yard which sources allege was used in assaulting Ryan and the surviving boy.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • A 9-year-old boy who survived a severe beating that claimed his friend's life has been referred to a school for children with special needs.
  • The boys were beaten and later dumped in a veld, where 12-year-old Ryan Swayze died of blunt force trauma.
  • The minors were accused of stealing a Toyota Quantum.

"I almost lost a son. I don't know how he survived because they killed his friend," says the father of a 9-year-old boy who survived being bound and severely beaten with a golf club, knobkerrie and sjambok. The child's friend died.

The father says the incident scarred his son emotionally and mentally.

The boy's friend, Ryan Ivor Swayze, 12, died from the severe beatings.

On 25 March 2022, the two boys were allegedly caught by a security guard at Raltar Auto dealership in De Deur, Johannesburg, who alerted the owner, Bilal Ismael, and his father, Shafic Ismael.

It is alleged that Ryan jumped the dealership's perimeter fence and entered the offices through a window, where he later emerged with the keys to a Toyota Quantum.

His friend waited outside.

Ismail Bilal and his father, Shafic, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Ryan jumped into the Toyota Quantum, reversed it and hit a wall.

A security guard then caught the surviving boy and the beating began.

He was bound and beaten with a golf club on his head and hands.

Ryan was caught hiding under a car after a passerby pointed him out.

He, too, was bound and beaten by the security guard.

Bilal, Shafic and other unidentified people arrived and also allegedly assaulted the two minors.

They are accused of kicking the minors in their faces and assaulting them with a knobkerrie and sjambok before pouring petrol on them.

After the beatings, they were untied, loaded into a car and dumped next to the R551.

The 9-year-old regained consciousness the following day and attempted to wake an unresponsive Ryan.

He flagged a passing car and was taken to a nearby police station and transferred to hospital.

Ryan's body was found where it was dumped. He died from multiple blunt force injuries.

"I almost lost a son. I don't know how he survived because they killed his friend.

"I don't know how my son ended up in that place. I was told that the boys were caught stealing.

"They should have called the police instead of beating them. They failed to act responsibly. As adults, they shouldn't have taken the law into their hands," the boy's father said.

"My child is battling to sleep. He dreams of the bad things he saw and [what] happened to them. He wakes up screaming at night. He has lost concentration in everything he does.

"He sustained serious injuries to his head and body. It is a miracle that he survived.

"He is repeating Grade 3. He failed because he spent many days away from school. Teachers have referred him to a school for children with special needs."

Two boys were allegedly tied up and beaten for allegedly attempting to steal a car. One of the boys died.

The father said his child had stopped attending counselling due to a lack of funds for transport.

"We have attended many sessions together. Since I lost my employment, I have been battling to take him there.

"He needs help. He is different and can't be alone at home. He is afraid to play outside. He even fears going to school. He thinks those who killed his friend will come for him.

"I am worried. He can't stop crying, remembering what happened to Ryan. He blames himself. He complains that he failed to save Ryan.

"I want to thank the person who stopped and took my injured son from the side of the road to the police station.

"Had he not received help then, he would have died next to Ryan. This is painful. I don't believe the accused's story that our children attempted to steal a car. I rely on the law to deliver justice for what they did," he said.

Ryan's brother, Sean Swayze, 32, says a neighbour called him to say his younger brother and another boy were being assaulted at the dealership.

Swayze ran to the dealership but did not find anyone there. He searched for the boys the entire night at nearby police stations, clinics and hospitals.

He said:

I found out the following day that Ryan had been killed. I positively identified the clothes he wore.

"The police explained that his body was found in the veld. I am angry. I don't know how to react when I see the accused.

"From what I heard from a witness and the survivor, more than two people were involved.

"Those people must be brought forward to tell their side of the story. I haven't been the same since the incident. I haven't socialised since he died. I am always indoors thinking.

"I always remember my little brother. We spent time together. We loved and cared for each other. I miss him daily," Swayze said.

Bilal and Ismael are expected back in court on 15 April 2024.

Their trial was adjourned this week due to the unavailability of a new lawyer who came on board to represent Bilal.


