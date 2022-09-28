2h ago

add bookmark

'I don't know the charges I'm facing': Disbarred Teffo and magistrate exchange words

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Malesela Teffo in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
Malesela Teffo in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has claimed that the authorities are colluding against him.
  • He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, provisionally charged with two counts of assault and trespassing.
  • He claimed the court failed to provide him with the criminal charges he faced.

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo and Magistrate Theunis Carstens exchanged words in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, which was sparked by Teffo wanting to know what he was being charged with.

Appearing puzzled, Teffo, who was carrying a bundle of papers, told Carstens he didn't know what charges he was facing.

Carstens asked if he wanted to have a pretrial conference that would determine the charges.

"I have received the disclosure (contents of the docket). (During) my last appearance, I was advised that the prosecutor would give me the outstanding document. He has done so.

"I've spoken to the acting chief prosecutor, who said there would be a lengthy postponement. Today, I have some documents with me. I haven't perused them all. I have in my possession the alleged outstanding statement," said Teffo.

"I went through it. I have lawyers representing me. But for today, I'm representing myself. I don't know the charges (I'm facing). I need to be advised about the charges I face.

READ | Presidency rubbishes Teffo's claims that plans to 'harass' him were hatched in Ramaphosa's office

"In the disclosure, I saw numerous cases (dating back) seven years... Those cases form part of the disclosure. I guess the charges against me (were never pronounced earlier)," added Teffo.

He said he had several requests for the State.

"You will get the charges once the pretrial conference starts. Do you want to have a pretrial?" Carstens asked.

"The pending charges against me will be made once I appear before the LPC (Legal Practice Council) in Pretoria," Teffo said.

Carstens then said: "I'm not interested in that. I am dealing with this (the current) matter. Would you like to have a pretrial conference, Mr Teffo? How much time do you need to draft your representation? Who is your lawyer?"

Teffo provided the name of his lawyer to the magistrate. "Can the court confirm if I will get charges today? If not, I won't be able to have a better consultation. I will do a consultation on what?" Teffo asked.

"You will do that based on the content you have received," Carstens replied.

Media interview

Addressing the media outside courtroom 11, Teffo said it was unusual to appear in court without knowing the charges.

"I am expected to [make] representations. You must only do representations based on the charges you are charged with. I was given an outstanding document without charges [being] put forward," he said.

He claimed that the police, judges, magistrates, the prosecution, and the LPC were colluding against him.

Teffo was provisionally charged with two counts of assault and trespassing.

He is no longer practising as an advocate after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria disbarred him and ordered him to surrender and deliver his certificate of enrolment as a legal practitioner to the court's registrar.

Teffo was dealt a heavy blow after the LPC took him to court.

News24 earlier reported that the court had ruled that Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, and integrity, and no longer met the threshold of a fit and proper person.

Teffo was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a female officer and entering a police office in Gauteng in contravention of a High Court interdict prohibiting him from entering the building.

He is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 3 November.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
theunis carstensmalesela teffogautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the impending replacement of the Eskom board?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, time for Eskom's new dawn!
5% - 213 votes
It’ll be new faces, same problems
49% - 2221 votes
Great - as long as they keep CEO André de Ruyter
46% - 2075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.27
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,650.22
+1.3%
Silver
18.67
+1.5%
Palladium
2,131.50
+2.7%
Platinum
850.42
-0.4%
Brent Crude
86.27
+2.6%
Top 40
57,303
-0.6%
All Share
63,670
-0.6%
Resource 10
57,905
+1.6%
Industrial 25
78,214
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,087
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

5h ago

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste

27 Sep

Watch: Coca-Cola tackles waste
Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise

26 Sep

Gauteng's township economy: The perfect Global Business Services Hub on the rise
Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers

26 Sep

Sage Business Flow: Five ways accountants can evolve with their customers
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo