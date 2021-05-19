1h ago

'I don't know why they killed my son like an animal' - mom of 1 of 9 Zandspruit mob justice victims

Ntwaagae Seleka
A general view of a scene where 4 people were killed in alleged mob justice attack in Zandspruit. (Photo: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images)
  • Angry Zandspruit residents allegedly took the law into their own hands, killing four young men and injuring five others.
  • The men were accused of violent crimes in the area.
  • They were woken up in their homes in the early hours of the morning and taken to a local soccer pitch where they were attacked.

It was a horrific scene in Zandspruit that left residents shocked.

The bodies of four young men were found face down on a soccer pitch and five others were rushed to hospital for their injuries. One body was scantily dressed and two had the remains of burnt tyres around their necks.

According to police, it is alleged that a mob of angry community members killed the four men and injured the others in the early hours of Wednesday morning after accusing them of perpetrating violent crimes in the area. Weapons and stones were used to assault them and tyres were used to necklace them before they were doused in petrol and set alight.

When forensic pathologists attempted to remove one of the bodies, a tyre around the neck of one burst into flames.

Patricia Seapi said her son, Abel Seapi, 24, was among the four young men who were killed.

Seapi said she was at work when she was advised to go home because something big had happened.

"On my arrival, I was told that my son was among those who had been killed," said Seapi.

"I am shattered. I don't know why they killed my son like an animal. They have no reason to kill my son. If he had committed an offence, they would have told me, and I would have paid them," Seapi said.

She said she last saw Abel on Monday night.

"He was staying alone somewhere in the area. I don't know if he was naughty or troublesome. To me, he was a good boy who was respectful. If my son had something wrong, they could have called the police instead of taking away his life," said Seapi. 

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said four cases of murder and five of attempted murder has been opened.

Makhubele said that at about 02:00, a group of residents pounced on the victims at their homes and accused them of terrorising the community.

The mob took them to a soccer field where they assaulted them until four of them died, he said.

"We are searching for those who are involved," Makhubele added.

