'I don't need to be fighting with white people over stupidity,' says Mcebo Dlamini over hate speech case

Former Wits University SRC and Fees Must Fall leader Mcebo Dlamini says he doesn't need drama in his life amid a hate speech complaint against him.

He is accused of calling for the mass suicide of white people to avenge colonisation and apartheid.

The SA Human Rights Commission says Dlamini shared the remarks on Facebook. Dlamini denies this.

Former Wits SRC and Fees Must Fall leader Mcebo Dlamini says he is "tired of fighting with white people" and does not want "drama" in his life, amid a hate speech complaint against him.

The complaint, which is before the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), emanates from a Facebook post Dlamini allegedly shared. The post laments the impact of apartheid and colonisation on black South Africans.

It said that, while land redistribution could address some injustices, a mass suicide by all white people was an "apology I will accept".

"It will not solve all the problems, but it would signal the beginning of a different future for us black people," the post read.

In a letter addressed to Dlamini, dated 24 March, the commission informed him that his alleged remarks amounted to hate speech.

The SAHRC letter states that Dlamini should write an unconditional apology, which it would publish on its website and social media platforms.

He was also ordered to attend its sensitivity training programme with affiliate organisations, including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

It gave him until 31 March to respond.

The commission said it would institute legal action against him in the Equality Court should he fail to accept its conditions.

Dlamini told News24:

I don't remember saying these things. If there is a complaint in my name, the commission should have informed me and served me with papers so I could respond. I have even checked if my Facebook has been blocked or hacked. There is nothing like that.

He said he would call the commission to resolve the matter because he did not have time for "this rubbish".

"I don't need drama in my life. I am tired. I don't need to be fighting with white people over stupidity. I really don't have time for this rubbish. I am done with this madness. When was this thing said? You will find I am accused of something from 2014 during Fees Must Fall [protests]," he added.

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said an "allegation letter" was sent to Dlamini's email address.

"An allegation letter was sent to his personal email address. The commission will contact him telephonically and follow up with him to get his response to the allegation," he added.