'I don't want to celebrate New Year's sober!': Rush to stockpile alcohol amid shutdown speculation

Ntwaagae Seleka
People stand outside waiting for their turn to enter an outlet buy alcohol.
People stand outside waiting for their turn to enter an outlet buy alcohol.
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • The rush of stockpiling alcohol has begun amid speculation of a ban on alcohol sales.
  • This owing to the rapid rise of Covid-19 infections
  • Various liquor stores around Soweto, saw people flocking to them, rushing to grab booze prior to a possbile announcement by Ramaphosa.

The rush of stockpiling on alcohol has begun.

This follows speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa might impose a ban on alcohol sale due to rapidly increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Various liquor stores around Soweto, saw many people flocking to their doors ahead of announcement by Ramaphosa set for 20:00.

Outside Big Daddy’s liquor store in Devland, Soweto, there was a queue of customers waiting for their turn.

They waited patiently in their vehicles, some next to their wheelbarrows and trolleys.

Inside the liquor store, there was a queue of customers snaking around the yard.

Among them was tavern owner Tintswalo Maluleke who arrived in a bakkie carrying crates of empty beer bottles.

“I am scared that alcohol sales will be banned. Some of us survive on selling booze. If Ramaphosa cancels liquor sales, we are in trouble. We have children to feed with the little we make from selling alcohol.

“I am here to stock enough alcohol for New Year’s Eve and the following day. If the president bans alcohol [sales], we are in deep trouble. I have no choice, but to adhere to Ramaphosa’s command."

Another shopper vowed that he will be forced to sell alcohol underground should there be a ban.

“Alcohol is my main source of income. I have already paid half of my children’s school fees for next year. Where will I get the other half if Ramaphosa closes our taverns?

“We will be forced to do what we did during the hard lockdown and sell alcohol underground at higher prices. We plead with him to rather ban sit-ins and allow us to continue selling,” he said.

Outside Midway Liquor Wholesalers, many customers were seen streaming in.

Thato Mnguni said he was a panic buyer, who didn’t want to celebrate New Year sober.

“As soon as I saw that the numbers passed the million mark, I became worried. I know that alcohol sale is going to be banned. I came and waited here patiently for a while to get my stuff before it's too late.

“Honestly, Ramaphosa is under pressure and I will not see anything wrong [should] he bans the sale of alcohol because we have failed to behave as consumers. It is sad that those who sell liquor are going be hit hard, but the writing is on the wall for the president to do the right thing.

“We are seeing how people behave after consuming liquor. They don’t respect regulations at all. Some drinking places are packed with people squeezed close to each other,” said Mnguni.


A woman said police must be blamed for failing to ensure that all places selling liquor closed on time.

“Here in Soweto, there are many places that don’t close at all. They sell liquor throughout the night and our police are aware of such places. Since Ramaphosa imposed the curfew, people are heard dancing, playing loud music from their cars around midnight or in the early hours of the morning.

“Where are our police to arrest those people for disobeying the lockdown [regulations]? As a tavern owner, I am worried that I might lose my income due to people who fail to behave,” she said.

Meanwhile, tavern and shebeen owners have pinned their hopes on strict regulations imposed, but not the total ban.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday evening that the number of people who tested positive was 1 004 413, with the recovery rate at 844 874.

A total of 26 735 people have succumbed to illnesses related to the coronavirus.  

