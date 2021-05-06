'I don't want to raise my kids in America, it's unsafe' - Lindsay Myeni wants SA citizenship

The wife of Lindani Myeni wants to move to SA to raise her children.

She says, after the shooting and killing of her husband by US police, she is afraid for her children's safety.

She is seeking the help of the government to become a SA citizen.

The wife of Lindani Myeni wants to raise her children in South Africa because she does not believe it is safe for black children in the United States.



Myeni, a South African, was shot dead by police in Hawaii.

"We always wanted flexibility to be in whichever country the kids can prosper most and, right now, I feel like this is the safest country for them. I don't want to raise kids that are considered black in America, where clearly it's not safe," Lindsay Myeni said on Thursday.

She was speaking at the memorial service for her husband in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mrs Lindsay Myeni addressing the media after the memorial service of her husband #LindaniMyeni pic.twitter.com/8iQfemCsYe — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 6, 2021

Lindsay said her plan is to bring her children to South Africa because she believes they could be targeted by police in the US.



"My next steps, honestly, to get help from the SA government... to get me citizenship, so I can stay in my children's home country, without my husband. People think when you're married, citizenship to each other's countries is automatic, but it takes five years each side for him to be a citizen of my country and me of his.

She said that, thus far, the US government and other authorities were not helpful.

"USA government has not given any support, not even a comment, nothing. The mayor in Honolulu also has no response. He knows the police department are in trouble, so I'm guessing there's not much for him to say, without making them look bad.

"We are still suing the Honolulu PD [police department] and waiting for them to give back his cellphone, his clothes, his headband."

Lindsay said she had always felt welcomed and loved by locals and the Zulu nation.

"The family, friends and neighbours have been so overwhelmingly supportive and loving. Zulu people know the true sense of family, more than other cultures, they know how to make someone feel warm and welcomed."





She said the trauma of the incident might only hit her by the weekend.

"I think the actual reality of everything won't hit until everybody goes home, and things subside. Right now, we are all staying in one house, and are together and close. Come Sunday, the reality is going to hit. I need to decide what am I doing with the kids."