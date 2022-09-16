'I feel betrayed and violated', novelist says after department photocopies his book for competition

The Northern Cape Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has apologised to two authors following an alleged copyright infringement.

The department allegedly photocopied two books by two renowned novelists that it planned to use in a book club competition.

Sabata-Mpho Mokae, one of the authors, said he felt betrayed and cheated by the department.

The Northern Cape Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has issued an apology to two renowned South African authors following an incident of alleged copyright infringement.

The department allegedly photocopied and distributed Moletlo Wa Manong, a Setswana novel by Sabata-Mpho Mokae, and The Yearning, an English novel by Mohale Mashigo, to Skema Biko Nights Book Club in Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape in preparation for a book club competition.

The Funda Mzantsi Championship is expected to take place in George in the Western Cape in October and is coordinated by the National Library Service.

The competition will see book club members conduct book reviews, read books, and debate on prescribed books.

"Unfortunately, the book club has not yet received the original copies of the books from the National Library Service, hence a copy was made of each book," said Conrad Fortune, media liaison office for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Fortune added:

A copy of the books was thus made in a reaction of over-eagerness to assist the book club, which led to the fact that oversight took preference over compliance.

While mindful that ignorance of the law was no excuse, Fortune said the department did not justify the act of copying any books, nor did it condone it.

He said the department did not have a financial gain from copying the books and there was no malicious intent to undermine the authors.

"The copies were made with the intent to assist book club members from Jan Kempdorp as part of their preparation to both participate and compete in the annual Funda Mzantsi national book club competition," said Fortune.

According to Fortune, the department was in the process of reaching out to both authors and their respective publishers to apologise and come up with solutions to address the contravention in an amicable manner.

Betrayed and violated

Speaking to News24, Mokae expressed his anger and frustration regarding the incident.

"I feel betrayed and highly violated. I never saw a copy of my work until the department did it.

"Not even my students, who I have taught in the Free State and the North West, have done this," Mokae said.

Having worked hard towards the book's success, he said he found it difficult to see the ease with which a mere oversight could violate his rights.

"I have worked on this novel for four years. It has undergone rewrites and revisions, which saw an independent black-owned publisher in Joburg invest money to ensure it existed. It has won the South African Literary Award in 2019.

"And yet somebody within a few minutes can easily push through a book as a photocopy. I feel hurt," Mokae said.

According to Mokae, the incident was demeaning and a theft of income.

"Imagine a person going out to buy my copy, which is R185, and makes 100 copies. That is theft from the publisher and the author. And that is not just about money and the violation of copyright.

"People must understand that artists' art is at the core of their existence. An incident like this is like putting a spear through someone's ribs. It is painful, and I feel cheated."

News24 obtained an email from Skema Biko Nights coordinator Obakeng Jacobs, who filed a formal complaint with the department following the photocopying incident.

"This is an indictment to us as the Northern Cape province and an absolute shame to show pure disregard to the work of someone who has given this province so much in Setswana literature and academia, particularly Solomon Plaatje," Jacobs wrote in the email.

"We hereby condemn this brazen abuse of intellectual work of Sabata-Mpho Mokae in the strongest terms. We hope swift action will be taken and necessary remedies applied," the email read.

When News24 reached out to Jacobs, he confirmed the contents of the email and expressed disbelief over the department's actions.

Jacobs said:

We were shocked and dismayed. These are the custodians of culture and art, who should have known better about copyright issues and protecting the author.

"Our outrage came mostly because we are in Heritage Month. A photocopied book is sent to us in National Book Week, when we are supposed to celebrate a book and acknowledge the importance of literature in culture, nation-building, and social cohesion.

"Here we have our influential academic author taken advantage of and his work stolen right under our eyes. We were shocked by this action from the department," Jacobs said. He said the lack of oversight from the National Library of South Africa puzzled him.

"There is a way of doing things. When there is a delay in sending a book to a province, the provincial government should take the responsibility of filling that gap and ensuring that the programme runs smoothly," said Jacobs.

National Library of South Africa spokesperson Jolene Bhadais said it was against the law to reproduce content that was not paid or adequately compensated for.

"We strongly condemn the exploitation of Mokae and Mashigo's intellectual property," said Bhadais.

Bhadais has requested libraries and participating book clubs to refrain from making copies of selected titles for the competition or any book club reading initiative.