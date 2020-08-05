1h ago

add bookmark

'I feel like a murderer' - dad of 7-year-old after switching off life support

Kaydene Davids
Pieter and Marietjie Botes in front of pictures of their children.
Pieter and Marietjie Botes in front of pictures of their children.
Mlungisi Louw
  • A Bloemfontein couple is still reeling after their seven-year-old daughter died of a viral brain infection. 
  • According to Mika Botes' mother, she was a healthy child who seldom fell ill.
  • In 2009, the couple also lost their son, who suffocated and died at a daycare centre.

"I feel like a murderer who has to live with this for the rest of my life."

These are the words of Pieter Botes, a businessman from Bloemfontein, who, with his wife, Marietjie, had to make the difficult decision to switch off the machines that kept their seven-year-old daughter, Mika, alive after she contracted a viral brain infection and fell into a coma.

"When there is nothing left, no lung or heart function, you realise you cannot keep her alive on a ventilator. But it is difficult, no words in the world can make it better."

Mika, who was a Grade 1 pupil at Dr CF Visser Primary School, was pronounced dead at the Life Rosepark Hospital in Bloemfontein on Monday morning.

She had a mild headache last Monday, after which they visited a doctor and she was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night after having an epileptic seizure.

Second child to tragically die

She was subsequently diagnosed with a viral brain infection.

Mika is the Botes' second child to tragically die. Their four-month-old son, Johan, suffocated about 11 years ago at a daycare centre in the city.

"You never think it will happen to you twice. It seems impossible, but then the impossible happens again," Marietjie says as she stares into the distance.

They could not imagine that Mika, who was obsessed with making TikTok videos, would not return home after they rushed her to hospital last Tuesday.

"Mika was a healthy child, who occasionally had a runny nose. She didn't have any childhood illnesses and only took antibiotics twice in her short lifetime. On Monday, when we dropped her off for school, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

"When the school called at around 13:45 because she wasn't feeling well, we fetched her immediately. She was not a child who'd complain. As she was approaching our car, she was skipping and jumping."

After school, Mika slept. That night, she started vomiting and could not hold anything down.

On Tuesday, the family went to see a doctor and rushed her to hospital later that day after she'd had an epileptic seizure. She had about five of these seizures on every subsequent day. She then fell into a coma and never regained consciousness.

Marietjie says she cannot bring herself to go back to work.

She was with us every day, says Pieter.

"You never get over the death of your child. Never."

Read the original article in Afrikaans here

Related Links
Toddler dies after mother allegedly reverses 'not knowing the child was behind the car'
Boy, 12, dies after falling ill at Gauteng school
Western Cape girl, 8, electrocuted by illegal electricity connections
Read more on:
bloemfontein
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
35% - 1506 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 1047 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 1746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.46
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.44
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.15)
Gold
2016.36
(-0.63)
Silver
25.89
(-1.06)
Platinum
935.00
(+0.16)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2122.99
(-0.26)
All Share
56248.93
(+0.75)
Top 40
51951.34
(+0.74)
Financial 15
9878.55
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
74943.49
(+0.27)
Resource 10
57327.85
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo