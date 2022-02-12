'I feel like I'm correcting a wrong' - siblings after lodging R15m action against alleged paedophile

Siblings have lodged a civil action in which they allege that they were abused by a close family friend more than 40 years ago.

Alex and John Bowles are suing for R15 million.

They hope more victims, if any, will come forward.

Warning: The story contains graphic details of sexual abuse and might upset readers.

For several years, Alex and John Bowles were allegedly abused by John Hardwick, a man they viewed as an uncle and greatly respected.

Forty years later, they are out to get justice for the abuse they say he subjected them to.

This week, the siblings and another of his victims, Suzanne Smith, filed a R15 million civil suit in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the alleged abuse.

Speaking to News24, Alex said she was relieved that Hardwick, 82, would finally face the music for his alleged crimes.

She said:

It's been more than 40 years since he has perpetrated these crimes. So, I'm feeling empowered. I feel like I'm correcting a wrong. I feel like I am giving a voice to not only his victims, but many that are still out there. It doesn't matter the time frame that has passed. Time is up.

"I don't know what he has been doing for the last 40 years, but I don't believe paedophilia is a recoverable disease. And yes, I believe it is a disease but a horrific one, because it really is worse than murder."



At the time of the alleged abuse, she was aged between nine and 12 and kept it from her parents.

She said Hardwick was interested in photography and used to take pictures of her swimsuit, telling her she could be a model.

However, she added, he started fondling her breasts and then went on to insert his fingers in her vagina.

Hardwick is also accused of stimulating the penis of Alex's brother, John.

However, Hardwick has denied the claims and says he will contest the matter in court.

While the abuse allegedly went on for years and Alex never said anything to anyone, it was when she was 19 in 1988 during a break from university, that Hardwick allegedly made a comment that made her snap.

"He said he was noticing that I was getting fat and I should take care of my body."

After that comment, Alex told her parents about the alleged abuse.

"How they chose to deal with this matter... I feel was a double betrayal. My father met him at a bar, wrote him a letter of what I had told him and told this perpetrator he needed to go for treatment, he needed to see a psychologist and if he did that, he could still stay in our lives, and if he didn't, he would be cut off.”

The siblings' relationship with their parents became strained because of their reaction to the abuse.

"I don't care about how my parents felt in the 70s. I'm correcting a wrong. He must pay for his wrongdoings. Whichever way it looks ... I want his face out there, and most importantly, I want the story out there."

Last October, Alex confronted Hardwick in a phone call during which he admitted that he had paedophilia tendencies, she said.



She said Hardwick responded by saying that he was watching young girls and that he never acted on his urges. He also denied fondling her and said he might have her tickled her legs.

In a recorded phone call News24 heard between the two, Hardwick says: "I was accused of it (paedophilia). I did have a problem. I did go to therapy for a couple of years and it's all under control. And that's all I can tell you."

A few days after the phone call, Hardwick emailed Alex to ask for forgiveness.

"The depth of guilt and remorse I feel for all the pain and suffering I have caused is unfathomable. I should have apologised and asked your forgiveness years ago, but I didn't because I was scared" he wrote in the email, which News24 has seen.

For John, justice is not the money they are demanding from Hardwick. It is motivating other victims, if any, to come forward.

"You can be old and 82 and still be delivered a beautiful, nice summons. Justice for me is a message sent out to these sickos that you will be caught. I just like the message to be sent to other South Africans that you may be a sicko and think you got away with it, but you are going to pay one day."

