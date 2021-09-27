I found my best friend burnt to death on her bed - Cape Town pensioner recalls nightmare

Ravensmead pensioner Johanna Scholtz is reeling after her best friend died in a fire over the weekend.

Alida Ramsey was one of three people who died when their home went up in smoke.

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fire.

A Cape Town pensioner has been left reeling following the tragic death of her best friend in a fire.

Johanna Scholtz, 61, from Ravensmead, said when she last saw her friend on Friday morning, she did not realise it would be for the very last time.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call about informal structures being alight in Milldene Road on Friday at approximately 21:30.

"Crews from Belhar, Bellville, Milnerton, Epping, Goodwood and Kraaifontein were on scene. Firefighters found several structures burning and the bodies of three persons, burnt beyond recognition, were discovered among the debris," added Carelse.

According to the City, initial reports indicated that approximately 50 informal structures had been destroyed, leaving many residents displaced.

He said the fire was extinguished two hours later, just after 23:30, and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.

Photo Supplied Supplied Photo Supplied Supplied Photo Supplied Supplied Photo Supplied Supplied

For Scholtz, the entire ordeal has been like a bad nightmare. She said she was about to get into bed when she looked out of her bedroom window and saw "orange everywhere".

READ | Thieves make off with valuables, meat as Cape Town family of 3 die in Wendy house fire

"I frantically started shouting that the houses were on fire and people should get out," Scholtz said.

Scholtz said almost the entire neighbourhood had come out with buckets of water to douse the flames, but it hadn't been enough to save anything.

"The flames were just too much. People tried to save what they could. I was so worried about everyone in the houses," she said.

"Eventually, when the firefighters came and put out the fire, we were then able to see the full extent of the damage," added Scholtz.

Scholtz said it was then when she discovered that her best friend, Alida Ramsey, was one of the victims who had died.

"I couldn't control my tears. It's heartbreaking. She had black burn marks all over her. I don't think she had enough time to get out of her bed to escape the fire because she was still positioned in her bed when I discovered her body," said an emotional Scholtz.

Scholtz said two other people had lived with Ramsey in the house.

READ | Cape Town pensioner burns to death after fire at old age home

"All three of them died. The wife and husband both died with Alida (Ramsey). I still wake up and think it was all a dream, but then I look outside my house and see the charred remains of her house," she said.

According to Scholtz, Ramsey was a domestic worker who always "dressed to kill".

"She would've turned 50 next year, and we were planning to go all out for her big milestone. I'm going to miss her so much," added Scholtz.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said they have been assisting the community after the fire.

"Our teams have been at the scene every day, providing hot foods, water, Covid-19 care packs, baby care packs for the moms, and blankets and mattresses as well," he said.

According to Sablay, the organisation will meet with the leaders of the fire victims on Monday to see what else is needed.

Sablay added:

We understand that they do need clothing, which is what we will provide in the meantime until we meet with the leaders of the community and the disaster management team.

Dawn Marcus, Ravensmead Action Group coordinator and community leader, told News24 the residents who lost their homes in the fire have chosen not to leave the area.

"They have been squatting in the area and by other people's homes. Most of them have opted to stay in the area even though we have provided shelter for them in the meantime at a community centre," said Marcus.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police were investigating three death inquest dockets.

"The circumstances are being investigated," said Traut.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.