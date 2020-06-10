48m ago

add bookmark

I had no idea just how loved he was – wife of cameraman killed by Covid-19

Tammy Petersen
Lungile Tom with his wife Nandipha Nombutuma.
Lungile Tom with his wife Nandipha Nombutuma.
Supplied, Nandipha Nombutuma
  • Lungile Tom, 45, a cameraman for eNCA, died of Covid-19 in a private hospital in Bellville, Cape Town, last month.
  • His wife, Nandipha, is convinced her husband contracted the virus while covering a story.
  • She had also been infected, but was recently retested. Her results were inconclusive.

Lungile Tom was the life of his home.

"He was the heart of this family. He was love personified," his grieving wife, Nandipha, told News24.

"There was always happiness and noise wherever he was. Even when it was just him and the kids, it sounded like there were 12 people around."

The noise stopped on 13 May.

Tom, 45, a cameraman for eNCA, died of Covid-19 in a private hospital in Bellville, Cape Town.

He had been on a ventilator and sedated for two days, but never woke up again.

Lungile Tom. (Supplied, Nandipha Nombutuma)
Lungile Tom.

A week before his death, he had started feeling under the weather and began self-medicating that Friday.

On the Sunday, he complained of being unable to breathe and was transported by ambulance to hospital.

He texted his wife the next day to confirm that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We had a video call that Monday and he was joking and laughing like he usually does. He told me they would be putting him on a ventilator and sedating him. He was hopeful that it would make him feel better."

That was the last conversation she would have with her husband.

"I kept calling and calling. The hospital staff later told me that he was not responding, that they will keep me updated. But nothing changed.

"The Wednesday morning, the hospital called and told me to come in. He wasn't waking up.

Lungile Tom and his son Imivuyo. (Supplied, Nandip
Lungile Tom and his son Imivuyo.

"When I got there at 08:00, he was already gone."

Dressed in full personal protective equipment, she stared at her husband in disbelief after being asked to identify his body.

"I wanted to shake him and wake him back up," she said,

"When the house was too quiet, he would always jump out from somewhere and scare me. It felt like this could be one of his pranks. He was always full of jokes."

Nandipha and Lungile had been married for 11 years.

Lungile, originally from East London, has a grown son as well as a 10-year-old boy with his wife.

His funeral was impersonal, Nandipha said, but she understood why it had to be that way.

"But it is difficult to explain to a 10-year-old child why they cannot open the box for him to see his dad, or to put into words that daddy is wrapped inside. I felt detached," she said.

Lungile Tom was known for his snappy dress.sense.
Lungile Tom was known for his snappy dress.sense.

"Even when we couldn't go to hospital to see or visit him… It feels like you're throwing someone away."

Media workers are categorised as essential service workers and continued working throughout the pandemic. Virtual interviews and meetings have replaced many contact interviews, but many still went into the field to report.

Nandipha is convinced her husband contracted the virus while covering a story.

She had also been infected, but was recently retested. Her results were inconclusive.

Their children had not contracted the virus.

Lungile's former colleague, talk show host Lester Kiewit, described the cameraman with the snappy dress sense as a "tender, older-brother figure, whose physical size made you feel safe and secure, no matter where we were reporting from".

The ANC in Parliament said the coronavirus pandemic had robbed the media industry of one of its most dedicated cameramen, with ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina saying Lungile will always be remembered for his work ethic and friendly personality.

Premier Alan Winde also shared his condolences after Lungile's death, saying he regularly reported on provincial government events and was well respected and liked by his administration.

Nandipha said she was overwhelmed by the umpteen phone calls and messages she received after her husband's death.

"I had no idea just how loved he was. He wasn't the kind of person that held himself in higher regard than others. He was a friendly soul and had a good heart.

"To me, he was just my husband. And I knew love."

Related Links
Final farewell for eNCA cameraperson Lungile Tom
e.tv Cape Town office closed for a deep clean, over 70 staffers in self-isolation
Ramaphosa's visit to Western Cape postponed as Winde goes into self-quarantine
Read more on:
encalungile tomcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 4249 votes
Cricket
12% - 1232 votes
Soccer
23% - 2320 votes
Golf
7% - 698 votes
Other
16% - 1572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.60
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
18.84
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.21)
Gold
1717.10
(+0.40)
Silver
17.69
(+0.84)
Platinum
835.51
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
40.82
(+0.93)
Palladium
1940.01
(+0.72)
All Share
54483.48
(-0.37)
Top 40
49915.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11235.81
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
73374.95
(-0.47)
Resource 10
50524.43
(-0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.18) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo