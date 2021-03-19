'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town

Keschie Booysen was the winner of the Western Cape education department's Grade 4 Story Stars competition.

She wrote and narrated a story, which now features on the department's website.

Booysen's goal is to become an author, a fashion designer or an events-coordinator.

A primary school in the Western Cape is over the moon after one of their own was featured as an author in an animation film by the Western Cape education department (WCED).

Little Keschie Booysen, 10, a learner at Philadelphia Primary School in Atlantis, surprised her family and school when she was chosen as the winner of the Grade 4 Story Stars competition, hosted by the WCED.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited the school on Thursday to announce the winner.

The learner was approached at the end of last year, so that the WCED could begin the animation in preparation of the announcement of the winner.

Booysen was the winner of the 2020 Story Stars competition for all Grade 4s after her story, 'The last adventure in Shoe Land', emerged victorious.

The 10-year-old had the opportunity to write and narrate the story, which is now available on the department's website.

"I was so surprised," Booysen's proud mother, Chevon Booysen, told News24.

"Because of her reserved nature, I had no idea that she could write so well," Booysen said.

The Atlantis star was mentored by her school teacher, Elzanne Loubser.

"Coming from a hectic year, due to Covid-19, it's really amazing to see something positive come from the school," the school's principal, Simon-Peter van Dyk, said.



He added that the school had little resources. They had even used a container and turned it into a library for the children.

Van Dyk said they would never have predicted such talent would come from such limited resources.

Following her victory, Keschie's school received a R10 000 payment for learning and teaching support materials, while her teacher got a R2 000 gift voucher, book bag and stationery.

The department encouraged all Grade 4s in public schools to enter the competition to have a chance to be featured in the animation film.