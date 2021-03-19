23m ago

add bookmark

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Keschie Booysen, the winner of the Western Cape Education department’s grade 4 Story Stars competition for 2020.
Keschie Booysen, the winner of the Western Cape Education department’s grade 4 Story Stars competition for 2020.
Supplied
  • Keschie Booysen was the winner of the Western Cape education department's Grade 4 Story Stars competition.
  • She wrote and narrated a story, which now features on the department's website.
  • Booysen's goal is to become an author, a fashion designer or an events-coordinator.

A primary school in the Western Cape is over the moon after one of their own was featured as an author in an animation film by the Western Cape education department (WCED).

Little Keschie Booysen, 10, a learner at Philadelphia Primary School in Atlantis, surprised her family and school when she was chosen as the winner of the Grade 4 Story Stars competition, hosted by the WCED.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited the school on Thursday to announce the winner.

The learner was approached at the end of last year, so that the WCED could begin the animation in preparation of the announcement of the winner.

WATCH | A class of his own! This matriculant scored 100% for Maths

Booysen was the winner of the 2020 Story Stars competition for all Grade 4s after her story, 'The last adventure in Shoe Land', emerged victorious.

The 10-year-old had the opportunity to write and narrate the story, which is now available on the department's website.

"I was so surprised," Booysen's proud mother, Chevon Booysen, told News24.

"Because of her reserved nature, I had no idea that she could write so well," Booysen said.

The Atlantis star was mentored by her school teacher, Elzanne Loubser.

IN NUMBERS | Matric 2020: National pass rate drops to 76.2%

"Coming from a hectic year, due to Covid-19, it's really amazing to see something positive come from the school," the school's principal, Simon-Peter van Dyk, said.

He added that the school had little resources. They had even used a container and turned it into a library for the children.

Van Dyk said they would never have predicted such talent would come from such limited resources.

Following her victory, Keschie's school received a R10 000 payment for learning and teaching support materials, while her teacher got a R2 000 gift voucher, book bag and stationery. 

The department encouraged all Grade 4s in public schools to enter the competition to have a chance to be featured in the animation film.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towneducation
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6220 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4133 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6045 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.69
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.49
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.41
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,743.39
(+0.4)
Silver
26.19
(+0.5)
Platinum
1,213.00
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
63.28
(-6.9)
Palladium
2,670.64
(-0.2)
All Share
66,425
(-0.5)
Top 40
60,802
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,308
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
86,709
(-0.1)
Resource 10
67,104
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

23m ago

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo