'I have always enjoyed academia' - UCT student after master's thesis converted to PhD

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
PhD graduand Rebecca-Lee Pein
Supplied: UCT
  • A UCT student's master's thesis was converted to a PhD.
  • Rebecca-Lee Pein was shocked to see her masters on artisanal mining turn into a PhD.
  • Pein, who enjoys academia, believes that, if you are passionate about something, the path is already set for you.

A journey towards a master's in artisanal mining at the University of Cape Town (UCT) turned into a PhD for 28-year-old student Rebecca-Lee Pein.

"I wrote a master's, and I just kept adding to it, and my supervisor said to me you have written a PhD. It's long enough, and I think you should upgrade. At first, I was quite shocked to see my little masters had turned into a PhD," Pein told News24 on Thursday.

She explained that her master's was submitted to the panel, and the rest was history.According to UCT, Pein's supervisor, Professor Hanri Mostert, believed the thesis went far beyond the expectations of a master's.

"I told her she had written a doctoral thesis. The faculty committee recommended that she upgrade, that one additional chapter be added, and that she submit it as a PhD," Mostert said.

Pein managed this achievement while completing her articles at Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs.

She hopes to continue to work in academia, a field she is highly passionate about.

"I'm at a bit of a crossroads because I really enjoy academia. Perhaps I can lecture one day. That is on the cards for me if I can make it happen. I [also] hope I can continue to work in the mining sphere," she said.

Pein, who is from Johannesburg, but currently resides in Cape Town, comes from a family of geologists.

When speaking of her interest in mining, Pein highlighted her mother as a role model.

"I was always quite inspired. My mom is a geologist, and she was always passionate [about] the work she did, and she travelled a lot. She embodies a role model for me, so mining, in general, was always interesting to me because it was what I grew up around.

"I often went to sites and saw the different human rights issues. I am really passionate about justice and having a voice for people," Pein said.

She admits she initially had imposter syndrome.

"I did not think that it was possible to pursue the things I pursued, but if you are passionate about something, the path is already set for you," she said.


