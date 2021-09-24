53m ago

I have forgiven her, she is a victim too - husband of woman accused of killing their 3 children in NZ

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
Graham and Lauren Dickason.
  • South African mother Dr Lauren Dickason appeared in a New Zealand court in connection with the murder of her three daughters.
  • She has been referred for mental evaluation in a hospital.
  • In a letter by her husband, read out at a candelight vigil, he said he had already forgiven her and urged everyone to do the same in their own time.

The husband of Dr Lauren Dickason, a South African mother and doctor charged with murdering their three children in New Zealand, says he has forgiven her.

A letter by Dr Graham Dickason was read to hundreds of people who attended a candelight vigil outside the family home in Timaru, New Zealand, on Thursday.

He discovered his three girls' bodies when he came home from work last week.

"On Thursday, 16 September 2021, my life and Lauren's was turned upside down when our three precious angels were ripped away from us," the letter, read out by Reverend Alan Cummins, stated.

"It's a loss I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

EXCLUSIVE | 'Lauren, if you ever read this, I understand': IVF friend of Lauren Dickason says it could have been her

He asked for everyone's prayers.

"Please also pray for my lovely Lauren as I honestly believe she is a victim of this tragedy as well. People that know her well will testify to that, I have no doubt. I have already forgiven her and I urge you at your own time to do the same," he said in the letter.

"It is the key to healing for this loss we have all experienced."

OPINION | Who is to blame for the Dickason tragedy? We are, South Africa

Lauren, a former Pretoria doctor, is charged with killing twin girls Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6.

According to Reuters, Dr Lauren Dickason, 40, appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday and was referred to hospital for mental evaluation.

She is expected back in court on 5 October.

The family recently moved to New Zealand after Graham got a job as an orthopaedic surgeon.

Lauren had just arrived in the country and lived in the suburb of Timaru for only a week. She and her children had been in quarantine for 14 days before moving into their new home.

