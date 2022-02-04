I have made a lot of enemies through State Capture Inquiry work, Zondo tells Chief Justice panel

Justice Raymond Zondo is vying for the position of chief justice.

Zondo said he had "made enemies" through his work on the State Capture Inquiry.

Zondo said that when he was asked to chair the commission, he had "no hesitation in accepting the responsibility".

Despite having made "a lot of enemies", State Capture Inquiry chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo says he has no regrets about the work he has done.



Zondo is the fourth person to be interviewed for the position of chief justice.

"Through the work of this commission, I have made a lot of enemies for myself, but it is not as if I did not know that taking this kind of job will land me in that situation - I knew," he said on Friday.

Zondo revealed that, as the deputy chief justice, he was tasked by former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng with trying to find a judge to chair the State Capture Inquiry, but many of the judges and retired judges he approached were not available or not comfortable taking on the job.

Mogoeng then asked him, "What about you?", Zondo said, adding that he was not going to run away from his responsibility.

"I had no hesitation in accepting the responsibility. I said to him: 'Chief Justice, if you want me to do, I will do it.' I had realised how it might be difficult to find somebody who would accept this responsibility," he said, adding:

I was number two in the judiciary; I was the deputy chief justice [and] there was no way I could run away from responsibility. As I say, I knew that it was going to be difficult, and I knew I would make lots of enemies if I did this job properly. But I accepted this is a job to be done.

He continued: "And if I made enemies for myself trying to help the country, then so be it. I knew all of this; I can't say I didn't know. I explained all of this to my family that lots of things could happen," he said.

And after all the things that have happened, Zondo said, he would still take up a serious job if he were tasked to do so.

He also rubbished claims raised in an objection to his candidacy as the country's chief justice, suggesting that he favours President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I am not pro-anybody, I am not anti-anybody," he said.

Ramaphosa 'did not give me any problems'

He said he had made a decision in 2018 that Ramaphosa would have to appear before the commission because he was part of the executive during the time of state capture.

Zondo said, when he met with Ramaphosa and said that he should appear before him, the president had agreed.

"He did not give me any problems."

Meanwhile, commissioner Engela Schlemmer put it to Zondo that some might think he had not completed his State Capture Inquiry report to avoid a finding against Ramaphosa prior to his chief justice appointment decision.

Zondo responded that these were people who "don't know me".



He added that if there was enough evidence justify a "finding against" anyone, be it Ramaphosa or former president Jacob Zuma, then he would do so.

"I will make a finding against anybody if the evidence justifies," he said.

Zondo also addressed the objections to his candidacy raised by Arthur Fraser.

He said that, at the beginning of the inquiry in 2018, he had repeatedly invited government officials to come forward, and that at some stage, he had even complained that not all of them had come forward.

'Remains a mystery'

He said Fraser was one of those who did not respond to any of these calls, but only indicated that he wanted to give evidence after certain witnesses implicated him.

Fraser then said he needed certain documents to be declassified so that he could respond to the claims against him.

Zondo said the State Security Agency had agreed that, should Fraser identify the documents and properly apply for these documents, it would assist him in obtaining them.

He said Fraser had agreed and accepted the offer, but never met with the SSA to obtain the documents, even though the agency had invited him to do so.

He had also not explained to the commission why he didn't follow up, Zondo said, adding that it "remained a mystery" why Fraser had not got the documents.

It also seemed that he had not played according to the rules of the commission, he said.

The interview continues.