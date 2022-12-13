1h ago

'I have nothing to hide': Dubai businessman in midst of Phala Phala saga willing to testify - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa with his South African-born wife, Bianca O'Donoghue.
Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa with his South African-born wife, Bianca O'Donoghue.
PHOTO: Facebook/Bianca O'Donoghue
  • A Dubai businessman who paid for buffaloes from the Phala Phala farm reportedly said he was willing to testify in legal proceedings.
  • Hazim Mustafa said he brought $600 000 into the country to buy a house, but instead decided to try buffalo breeding.
  • Mustafa insists he did not know the deal for 20 buffaloes was with President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.

The businessman at the centre of the Phala Phala scandal reportedly said he was willing to testify in any legal proceedings.

Dubai-based Hazim Mustafa was named in a report probing allegations of a cover-up after more than $500 000 was stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

A panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, recently released a report, finding that Ramaphosa had a case to answer and that he may have broken the law. It also found that he may have exposed himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official duties and his private business.

Mustafa told Sky News he was cooperating with South African authorities. He reportedly bought 20 buffaloes from Phala Phala for $580 000 (about R10 million) cash in December 2019.

"Anything to help justice and to show the truth. I have nothing to hide," he was quoted as saying.

READ | 'Relax. There's no issue': Ramaphosa on Phala Phala

Mustafa reportedly brought $600 000 cash (about R10.5 million) into South Africa during a visit in December 2019. The money was reportedly intended for buying a house.

However, he decided instead to turn his sights to buffalo breeding and said he was advised to buy the animals from Phala Phala by "people who work in safaris".

News24 previously reported that Mustafa reportedly said he celebrated Christmas and his wife's birthday in Limpopo in 2019, and that he dealt with a broker when he bought the buffaloes.

He reportedly said the animals were to be prepared for export, but they were never delivered due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He understood he would be refunded after the delays.

Mustafa has insisted that he did not know the farm was owned by Ramaphosa.

The businessman is the owner of the Sudanese football club Al-Merrikh SC. He is married to Bianca O'Donoghue, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | Phala Phala panel finds Ramaphosa 'may have committed serious violations, breached anti-corruption laws

O'Donoghue regularly takes to social media to post snaps of a life of wealth – including several pictures in designer labels and next to a purple Rolls Royce Cullinan, a luxury SUV worth approximately R5.5 million.

News24 previously reported that Mustafa had ties to former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

On Tuesday, members of Parliament will decide whether they should adopt the Section 89 panel's report into Ramaphosa's Phala Phala dealings.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
