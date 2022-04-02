'I have watched them build these RDP houses while I continued to live in a shack' - North West granny

Anna Tshose lives in a two-bedroom rundown shack in Makoseng 2, Rustenburg with her daughter and three grandchildren.

She says she has ben applying for an RDP house for years but the Department of Human Settlements has no record of this.

An independent politician is raising funds through his foundation to build her a house.

For years, Rustenburg resident Anna Tshose, 62, has struggled to get an RDP house.

Today, her dream of moving out of a shack and into a house is becoming a reality thanks to donations and the help of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

An independent local politician organised a fundraising cycle from Johannesburg to Rustenburg to raise funds to build a house.

For years she has been living in a two-bedroom shack, which has an additional one-room mud structure, in Makoseng 2 in Rustenburg, with her 28-year-old daughter Kegomoditswe and three grandchildren, aged 9, 5 and 18 months.

Kegomoditswe said:

It is not comfortable. When it rains, the water comes inside. We get scared that the mud structure will collapse one day, especially since it's been raining so much.

The family has electricity but they struggle with water, Kegomoditswe added.

"We fetch water from a communal tap in the community."

Often, she said, it isn't available.

While campaigning as an independent ward councillor during the municipal elections, local politician Boikhutso Seemela met the family.

"I saw Tshose's home but I never approached them because it would have seemed as if I was looking for votes. At that moment, I promised myself that I would help them whether or not I win or lose ."

"After the elections, the results came out and unfortunately, I did not win, but I still went to her home and I told her I want to help her build a house irrespective of the outcome of the elections," he said.

The politician co-founded the Motlhalerwa Tota Foundation which organised a three-day cycling event from Park Station, Johannesburg to Makosheng in March.

In addition to the funds raised from the weekend cycling event, Seemela said a trust account was open to the public to donate towards the initiative.

They managed to raise about R3 000. They expect a R10 000 donation from a funeral group in April.

"I am hoping that by September, the house will be done," Seemela added.

Tshose said she tried multiple times to apply for an RDP house over the past few years but always reached a dead end.

"I have applied multiple times, and every time I am rejected, and I keep filling in forms. I have watched them build these RDP houses while I continued to live in a shack."

Kegomoditswe, who is unemployed, added: "It's hurtful to see other people moving into RDP houses while my mother has been applying and struggling for years."

The family said they are always given excuses.

Kegomoditswe said:

The last time we applied, my mother did not get a house because they said she submitted her marriage certificate along with her husband's death certificate. The death certificate stated that when the man died, he was unmarried.

The family claims a man named Hendrick helped them with their paperwork. It is unclear whether Hendrick worked for the Department of Human Settlements or if he was a community representative.

When News24 reached out to the Department of Human Settlements, it said Tshose was not on the system.

According to North West Department of Human Settlements spokesperson Dineo Lolokwane, this means they have no record to show that Tshose applied for a house.

The department, however, told News24 that it would reach out to the family to advise them on a way forward.

In the meantime, the community could be the family's saving grace.





