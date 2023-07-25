1h ago

Share

'I hear this from you': Zandile Khumalo pleads ignorance when told she's a suspect in Meyiwa murder

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
Zandile Khumalo heard on Monday that she remains a suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Zandile Khumalo heard on Monday that she remains a suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
  • A lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa case has revealed that all the people who were in the house the night he was killed are suspects in his death.
  • Advocate Zandile Mshololo asked state witness Zandile Khumalo - the sister to singer Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time of the incident - if she was aware of this during cross-examination.
  • Khumalo said she didn't know anything about being a suspect. 

One of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has revealed that all the people who were in the house the day the soccer star was shot and killed in October 2014 remain suspects in his death.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo dropped this bombshell on Monday while cross-examining the state's first witness, Zandile Khumalo, asking her if she was aware that she was a suspect in Meyiwa's murder.

Mshololo is the lawyer for accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Ntuli, Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Meyiwa was shot at Khumalo's Vosloorus home.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: 'There were no intruders' - defence advocate puts to witness

Other people who were at the house were her sister, singer and Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time, Kelly; their mother, Ntombi; Khumalo's boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala as well as Meyiwa's two friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.

Although state prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi objected to the relevance of Mshololo's question to Khumalo on whether she was aware that she is a suspect, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng allowed it.

Khumalo, who seemed taken aback by the question, pleaded ignorance on the matter.

Senzo Meyiwa pictured in soccer kit on pitch
Senzo Meyiwa


Mshololo then read a letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in North Gauteng. 

In the letter, the DPP said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had not yet made a decision on prosecuting the suspects in the infamous second docket.

That docket is said to contain a different set of findings and suspects.

According to the letter, the NPA would only decide on prosecution after concluding the current trial.

"This [second] docket was opened because of the evidence which shows that you, those in the house, are suspects in this case.

"So, a decision to prosecute or not has not been finalised and will depend on the findings of this trial," Mshololo said.

Khumalo said:

I hear this from you. I didn't know.

Earlier, Mshololo had referred Khumalo to a statement in which she described the events leading up to Meyiwa being shot.

"You testified that Longwe Twala was not armed when you were inside the house," Mshololo said.

Khumalo responded by saying she knew Twala didn't have a firearm and he was not armed on the night of the attack.

"He was not armed yet he was able to approach an armed person, and you want this court to believe that," Mshololo said.

Khumalo said:

You can ask him where he got that courage.

Throughout her cross-examination, Khumalo refused to be drawn into statements made by other witnesses who were also in the house when Meyiwa was killed. 

She maintained that she was there to testify only on what she saw and told all lawyers that they were welcome to question the other parties when they take the stand.

Mshololo then asked Khumalo about the physical appearance of the second intruder. Khumalo has already testified in court that the second intruder was wearing a sweatshirt whose hood was covering his head.

Mshololo asked Khumalo about the hoodie's colour and whether the second suspect was armed.

The witness said she couldn't remember the colour of the hoodie and that she didn't see whether the suspect had a weapon.

"You are fabricating the story; that's why you can't explain the hoodie and how it covered the head of the intruder," Mshololo said.

Khumalo maintained that the only thing she remembered vividly was the face of the intruder, adding that the finer details of what he was wearing had faded away as the incident occurred eight years ago.

Mshololo is expected to continue with the cross-examination on Tuesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile khumalokelly khumalosenzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 6303 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.68
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.59
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
965.62
+0.5%
Palladium
1,285.94
0.0%
Gold
1,961.80
+0.4%
Silver
24.52
+0.7%
Brent-ruolie
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,039
+0.7%
All Share
77,289
+0.7%
Resource 10
64,649
+1.6%
Industrial 25
104,906
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,833
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

1h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo