'I held his hand to see if he would respond': Court hears about Senzo Meyiwa's last moments alive

Senzo Meyiwa's friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, became emotional when he testified about Meyiwa's last moments before death.

Thwala told the court one of the intruders had dreadlocks that reached his ears and had high cheekbones.

The witness told the court the people in the house that night got into a physical scuffle with the intruders before Meyiwa was shot.

"As we were going to the hospital, I held his hand to see if he would respond, and he did. Shortly after we arrived at the hospital, I held the hand again, and there was no response."

These were the words of State witness, Mthokozisi Thwala, as he told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday about former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa's last moments alive.

He bowed his head as tears ran down his face.

Thwala and Meyiwa were friends.

He was testifying in the trial of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa in 2014 during a robbery at the Vosloorus home of the mother of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On the night Meyiwa was shot, Thwala was among six adults in the house.

After arriving at the hospital, where Meyiwa was taken for medical assistance, Thwala sat in the car while the others went to seek help, the court heard.

He said:

I could see that as I held his hand, he let mine go. He was not gasping, so either he was already dead or about to die.

Asked to describe what the first intruder looked like, Thwala said the man's complexion was neither dark nor light and that he had high cheekbones and dreadlocks that reached his ears.

Recalling the moments leading up to the shooting, Thwala said he saw someone at the door.

Thwala told the court:

The intruder was behind Kelly when he asked for phones and money. Kelly immediately ran to one of the bedrooms. I thought it was a joke until I saw a gun held by one of the intruders in his right hand. Senzo tried to hide his phone from the intruder. Then Longwe [Twala] got up from the couch, pushed the armed intruder aside and ran. We all got up and tried to fight the intruders.

He said Senzo got into a scuffle with the gunman and saw a second intruder.

According to Thwala's description, the second intruder was taller than the gunman and was wearing a hoodie. But he couldn't remember his face. He said Khumalo's mother and the other occupants tried to fight the second intruder.

"A shot was fired in the kitchen, and we all scattered. As I ran out of the door, I ran into Senzo, who was going in the opposite direction. The second intruder ran behind me; he had a knife. I jumped over the neighbour's wall," he said.

Another State witness, Khaya Ngcatshe, testified that someone had jumped over the wall after hearing the scuffle from the Khumalo house.

"I then told the neighbours that we were being robbed. I gave them my name, told them I was visiting, and jumped back," he said.

When he returned to the house, he found Meyiwa on the floor, gasping for air, the court heard.

"I pulled up his T-shirt and saw a bullet wound to the chest. He was wearing a white T-shirt and navy formal pants, and sneakers. He wasn't bleeding heavily," he said.

The trial continues.