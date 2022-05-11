1h ago

add bookmark

'I hugged him': Cape Town nurse describes how she calmed gunman after fatal hospital shooting

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Sr Diane Seale stands with part of the team that supported her. Back Row: Mr Beven Mashedi - Facilities Manager (left); Sr Diane Seale - Operational Manager (Centre), Professor Roger Dickerson - Head of Emergency Centre (Right); Front Row: Ms Vanessa van Wyk - Operational Manager, Medical Ward; Ms Salama Basardien - Nursing Deputy; Ms Ohlen Ohlson - Operational Manager, Surgical Ward.
Sr Diane Seale stands with part of the team that supported her. Back Row: Mr Beven Mashedi - Facilities Manager (left); Sr Diane Seale - Operational Manager (Centre), Professor Roger Dickerson - Head of Emergency Centre (Right); Front Row: Ms Vanessa van Wyk - Operational Manager, Medical Ward; Ms Salama Basardien - Nursing Deputy; Ms Ohlen Ohlson - Operational Manager, Surgical Ward.
Supplied
  • Sister Diane Seale recalls isolating and calming a gunman at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town over the weekend.
  • The shooter allegedly stole a police officer's gun and opened fire, killing three people.
  • Among the dead was the police officer who had been disarmed.

Sister Diane Seale was doing her routine handover at New Somerset Hospital on Saturday night when she received a distress call from a colleague.

But she didn't expect what she encountered on the hospital's second floor when she responded to the call.

"As I entered the second floor, I noticed a body on the floor in the corridor, but my eye caught the patient with the gun in his hand. I proceeded to walk straight to him [and] made eye contact. I walked towards him and I hugged him. I escorted him into the cubicle. He told me to close the door," she said.

Seale said this afforded staff to attend to the police officer who had been shot.

"I felt I could calm him down a bit. Although I had noted two patients had been shot and were deceased, there were still two patients that were alive that I needed to save. I kept him seated, standing in front of him, so that these patients were kept out of harm's way."

One of the three victims of the shooting was a police officer who was stationed at the Sea Point police station, 32-year-old Constable Donay Phillips. Phillips was guarding a man at the hospital on Saturday night. He had gone to investigate a commotion in another ward when he was disarmed and shot in the head.

The shooter, who has since been identified as former police officer Jean-Paul Malgas, 39, from Vredenberg, allegedly fired several shots. Two patients were also killed.

READ | Ex-cop who allegedly killed 3 in Cape Town hospital shooting is 'suicidal' - lawyer

Seale recalls calmly speaking to the shooter and begging him to put down the gun.

She said:

I dealt with him as a person. I wasn't focused on what he had done or might still do. I asked him: 'What happened?' I reached out and touched him, and he allowed me to. This gave me confidence and I knew that he trusted me. He looked at me while my hands were still on his shoulders and said: 'You are brave, you are the only one that has come in here.'


During their exchange, the police's tactical unit had arrived and was armed and ready outside the cubicle doors.

"I lifted his face and said, 'Do you see this uniform? I am here to save life and limb.' Eventually he agreed for me to sedate him. Through it all, I sat with him, stroking his forehead until he was finally sedated. At this point I could call the tactical team to subdue him. When I walked out, everyone was there. My team was there and safe. This gave me that encouragement I needed to push on," Seale said.

Immediately after the ordeal, Seale engaged with her team and started debriefing the nurses and patients.

ALSO READ | Cape Town hospital shooting: Concerns over safety at public hospitals

Metropolitan counselling services, Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital's psychosocial support team and the Western Cape Health and Wellness team were on-site to offer support.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: "The story of Sister Seale is one of leadership, bravery, compassion, teamwork and true humanity. Her unwavering focus and attention on the suspected shooter ensured that countless lives were spared. She and her entire team exemplify the Western Cape government's values of being caring, competent and responsive; and they are an example to us all."

Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: "Each and every healthcare worker, most importantly our nurses, the very individuals we are honouring on Nurses Day, have time and time again, illustrated their resilience, dedication and fearlessness in saving the lives of our patients and risking their own."

"Their actions are perfectly illustrated by the heroic deed of Sister Seale and each and every healthcare worker at New Somerset Hospital, without hesitation, full of difficulties and challenges they themselves were faced with, safeguarded the lives of all the other patients at the facility."

International Nurses Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 12 May.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10649 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.08
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,850.14
+0.6%
Silver
21.82
+2.6%
Palladium
2,054.50
-0.7%
Platinum
989.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,327
+1.6%
All Share
67,955
+1.5%
Resource 10
70,798
+1.8%
Industrial 25
76,015
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,393
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo