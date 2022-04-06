1h ago

'I intend to call black women to act', says North West judge recommended for judge president post

Jeanette Chabalala
Judge Ronald Hendricks. (Judges Matter, www.judgesmatter.co.za/)
  • Judge Ronald Hendricks has been recommended for the North West judge president position.
  • Hendricks was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission on Wednesday. 
  • He is currently the deputy judge president in the North West High Court.

The sole candidate for the judge president vacancy at the North West High Court, Judge Ronald Hendricks, has been recommended for the post after a successful interview on Wednesday.

Hendricks was currently the deputy judge president in the North West High Court. 

He was appointed as deputy judge president in 2019 after he was interviewed for the position for the third time.

During his interview on Wednesday, the judge told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that should he be appointed, he would continue to give black women an opportunity to act as judges.

He said for the past 17 years, he had been involved in mentoring acting judges, especially black women.

"I intend to have a pool of women judges and mostly black judges," he told the commissioners.  

He planned to get these women from the local Bar, Advocates for Transformation, and the General Council of the Bar of South Africa.

When asked by commissioner Kameshni Pillay SC about allegations of favouritism in the appointment of acting judges, Hendricks denied this. 

He spoke about transparency and the criteria that should be considered based on a candidate's experience.

The judge also told the JSC that he had support from colleagues, adding that there was "unity in our division and working together we can achieve much more".

Hendricks had presided over, among other cases, the trial of two men convicted of killing Coligny teen Matlhomola Moshoeu, News24 reported.  

He found the two accused - Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte - guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft and the pointing of a firearm in November 2018. 

Doorewaard and Schutte were sentenced to 18 and 23 years in prison, respectively.

However, in 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the men's convictions after it found them not guilty. 

Read more on:
judicial service commissionnorth westmahikengjudiciarycourts
