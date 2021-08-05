'I just smell poo in the passage': Vandalised sewage lines causing a stink in Cape Town

A Khayelitsha woman's bathroom was swamped by faeces due to a severe backlog in manually clearing sewage lines.

Gatesville and Rylands residents are also angry about the ongoing stink from overflows.

The City of Cape Town says severe vandalism, theft, and disruptions due to unrest are to blame.

A Khayelitsha woman was left devastated after her newly renovated bathroom was flooded with faeces when a severage line in Site C was blocked.



To complicate matters, the City of Cape Town's maintenance crews could not travel to Site C to fix it because of the ongoing taxi violence.

The local pump station had also been severely vandalised, with thieves stripping it of almost everything that could be carried away, leaving it completely out of order.

For Thembakazi Ndude, the stench in Rose Street was anything but the smell of roses.

"I have been horrified," she told News24.

READ | 'It's a terrible situation' - Khayelitsha residents raise health concerns after floods wreak havoc

"I put StaSoft fabric softener all over the house to at least try and cover the smell," she said.

Getting home after a long day of work a few weeks ago, Ndude ran the shower and prepared for some quiet time before her evening routine of cooking and mothering kicked in.

Instead, faeces started bubbling up from the plughole of the shower, filling the area where she would have put her feet.

The toilet bowl also started filling up, overflowing with other people's faeces and shreds of used toilet paper.

Sending pictures through to News24, she added the apology: "I'm sorry you have to see this."

All she could do was stop the flow of brown water and faeces into her passage with towels which she had to wash and dry every day.

Devastated by the damage to her newly renovated bathroom, she logged a request with the City of Cape Town, and discovered that crews had paused services due to safety concerns during a wave of shootings aimed at taxis which also killed commuters and passersby.

READ | City of Cape Town rapped over knuckles for sewage leak in False Bay Nature Reserve

The family had to wash from a plastic tub. Neighbours were also affected.

They watched as other utility vans travelled through the area for maintenance work, but still no City crew to fix the sewage overflow.

Her little boy had to do his business outside because the toilet bowl was so full.

"I had to go and pick it up with a bag and dispose of it," she says of the indignity.

"When I come home, I just smell poo in the passage."

She took to social media to complain, and one day, fed up, even phoned the mayor's office.



The bureaucracy of getting someone to come out and fix it chewed into her time, and she even had to take off from her work to wait for the promised repair truck.



To her relief, it eventually arrived, but only for a short while.



'They said they couldn't come because of unrest'

"The guy said the drains are full, and they are trying to suck the waste from them. They have got to go to each individual drain first," she told News24.

"They said they couldn't come sooner because of the unrest. They were worried about the safety of their workers."

The City's crews eventually returned and cleared the sewage lines and, to her relief, the family can return to using the bathroom again.

READ | Inside Cape Town's taxi war: Extortion 'receipts' and safe passage letters

The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg, said the delay was indeed caused by unrest in the taxi sector, and concern for the staff's safety.

They have come under attack before.

But, she said the problem went even further back, to the complete stripping of equipment and fixtures at the pump station in Site B in April,which led to overflows in Site B and Site C.

"The damage was so severe that it is not operating at all," Limberg said.



"It is estimated to cost R6 million to reconstruct the pump station and for other related costs such as the hiring of mobile equipment."

A video shows what was left of the pump station.



It was picked apart and stripped of its control panel, backup generator for load shedding, mechanical equipment, the roll-up doors to the building, the gate, and the Eskom power cables were also dug up.

This meant that when people flushed their toilets, sinks and bath basins would have a backflow, which would eventually also flow over into the streets.

READ | Filthy water killed my chickens, says Khayelitsha protester

The teams had to go and clear sewage lines every day until the pump station was operational again.

Limberg said this was compounded by people throwing objects into the sewage system, and overflows caused by illegal stormwater cross-connections.

Law Enforcement escorts teams were necessary, and the City appealed to anyone who spotted vandalism in progress to report it to the police immediately because of the catastrophic consequences.

'We are frustrated'

In the meantime, maintenance services have resumed cautiously, as the situation regarding taxis remains tense.

"The City sincerely regrets this disruption but must prioritise the safety of staff, who have in general increasingly become targets of opportunistic criminals," said Limberg.

It is envisaged that the pump station will be recommissioned by Friday, 6 August.

There had been at least 28 incidents targeting water and sanitation services in Cape Town.



Further afield in Gatesville, resident and community worker Fowzia Veerasamy said their had always been a sewage problem in the 20 years she had lived in the area.

"We are frustrated. Numerous meetings have been held with mayors and councillors over the years but, to date, there have been no permanent solutions," she said.

An elder in the area said it was so bad that she had begged the government to move her to another flat until the problem was resolved.

For businesses in the area, the busy Gatesville market is a tourist attraction. Due to the sewage overflow, many customers don’t want to go there anymore.



Popular restaurant Golden Dish said the ongoing problem was affecting their business.



Shaboodien Parker, co-owner of the takeaway outlet, said:

This problem has been going on for more than 20 years, the smells are horrific, and our customers are being chased away by it.

In this case, vandalised pump station valves are to blame, and the careful work of repairing them is underway.

"The spills are a result of vandalised valves at the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW)," the City said.

"To affect the repairs, staff need to work inside the underground chamber, and it is important that no wastewater is flowing through the pipes and that staff are not exposed to toxic gases or Covid-19 infection," the City said.

Mayoral Committee Member for Finance Ian Neilson said residents could apply to the City's Insurance Claims Section for compensation for any damages caused by the overflow by completing a public liability claim form with supporting invoices and photographs of the damage.



The claims are assessed on their own merit, and this includes an assessment of whether there was an omission or negligence on the part of the City.

According to the City, its teams clear at least 300 sewage blockages each day, with about 75% caused by rags, oil, litter, feminine hygiene products, and fats.