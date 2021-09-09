1h ago

'I just wanted to give his family closure' - municipal worker retrieves child's body from flowing sewage

Ntwaagae Seleka
The body of the missing boy was found floating in a sewage pipe in Evaton. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)
  • A municipal worker turned into a hero when he dived into flowing sewage and retrieved the body of a missing boy.
  • Isaac Mojahi led a team who found Khomanani Mahwa’s body on Wednesday.
  • Khomanani disappeared on Sunday afternoon after he fell into an uncovered manhole in Orange Farm.

With 20 years of experience unblocking sewerage pipes, a municipal worker has delivered sombre closure to a grieving Orange Farm family. 

Isaac Mojahi and his colleagues spent sleepless nights searching for six-year-old Khomanani Mahwa, who was disappeared down a sewage drain.

Khomanani was playing with his two friends outside his home on Sunday afternoon when he fell into an uncovered manhole.

Upon hearing the news, Mojahi and his team from Emfuleni municipality pulled on their boots and responded to the call.

READ | Body of missing boy, 6, retrieved from sewage system in Joburg

Using heavy machinery, they were forced to draft a plan to find Khomanani, as time was not on their side.

They destroyed some manholes to divert the flow of sewage and reduce the murky water.

Their search led them to Evaton, where Khomanani's body was ultimately found floating on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the team spread themselves out, some went to the Sebokeng waste treatment plant, hoping that the body was there.

"My gut has always told me that there was no way that the boy has reached the treatment plant. My experience has taught me a lot. I suspected that the boy had been trapped somewhere in our pipes in Evaton," said Mojahi.

READ | 'I want my son back home dead or alive' - search continues for missing 6-year-old Gauteng boy

Around 15:15, Mojahi was using his escavator to remove debris from one of the pipes, when a leg protruded.

He swiftly jumped out of the machine, jumped into the water, and grabbed Khomanani’s lifeless body, summoning help from his colleagues.

Khomanani Elias Mahwa
Khomanani Elias Mahwa, 6, fell into a manhole and disappeared.

"When I saw his leg, I didn’t want to waste time and grab him before he disappeared. To me, I was not worried about things flowing with the sewage, all I wanted was to save the body," Mojahi said.

He spent a few minutes grabbing Khomanani’s leg, battling to prevent the heavy sewage from sweeping the boy further away.

Extra pairs of hands arrived, and the body was extricated.

Moments later, after Khomanani’s body had been covered with an orange blanket, Mojahi sat on a rock and wiped tears from his face.

"My job is done. All I wanted was to give his family closure. As a parent, I understand their pain. It is sad, but finally, they have found closure although it is painful."

