'I just wanted to play,' reads placard at memorial service of Soweto boy who died in manhole

"Today we are here to give thanks to the search that was never called off until the young boy was found."



These were the words of Thabang Moloi, the programme director who led the ceremony following a moving scene of wreath-laying and candle-lighting on Friday at the manhole that swallowed 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla over two weeks ago, leaving his Soweto community shattered.

Doves were also released at the site.

Khayalethu's family, friends, teachers and the community gathered for his memorial service at Dlamini Park, where he was last seen playing with friends.

The ceremony was also attended by Khayalethu's school friends. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, the pupils carried boards that read: "I just wanted to play."

Khayalethu's body was discovered at the Eldorado Park cemetery, ending a three-week search

He slipped and fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Dlamini Park on 12 June.

Moloi said:

Everyone was left broken after Khaya's disappearance, but today we are here to tell you that he was found, that he is now able to receive the mourning he deserve.

"Today we thank the community and those who were involved in this journey. Thank you for not giving up."



Emergency Management Service's Robert Mulaudzi, MMC for Community Development Ronald Winston Harris, and Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla Lux were among those who attended the ceremony.

