'I killed him for good reason' - suspect accused of murdering SA doctor in Canada

  • The man accused of murdering SA-born doctor Walter Reynolds in Canada appeared in court on Wednesday. 
  • Deng Mabiour reportedly said he had "good reason" to kill Reynolds. 
  • Reynolds apparently refused to dispense medication to Mabiour, an alleged drug addict. 

The man accused of killing a South African-born doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta, Canada, made a second bizarre court appearance on Wednesday where he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination, the Canadian Press (CP) agency reported. 

Deng Mabiour was charged with first-degree murder in last month's slaying of Dr Walter "Tokkie" Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer in Canada. 

Reynolds and his wife moved to Canada 15 years ago to escape the high levels of crime in South Africa, News24 earlier reported. 

Reynolds, 45, died following the attack on 10 August. It was reported that Mabiour, an alleged drug addict, attacked him after showing up at the clinic and demanding pills, which Reynolds refused to dispense.

CP reported that Mabiour, 54, went on several tirades at provincial court Judge Bert Skinner, who asked the accused several times whether he understood the charges against him.

"I refuse to say because my case is bigger than this," said Mabiour, who reportedly wore a blue inmate jumpsuit and insisted on sitting on the floor of the video room at the Red Deer Remand Centre claiming his knee hurt.

'I killed him for good reason'

"Why do you not ask me why I killed my family doctor? I killed him for good reason," Mabiour reportedly told the judge.

"I don't want a lawyer. I want to talk about why I killed my family doctor. It is a very, very long story."

Little is known about Mabiour. An acquaintance of his reportedly said he came to Canada from South Sudan.

The judge ordered a five-day psychiatric evaluation and the case was postponed to 14 September.

walter reynolds
The late Dr Walter Reynolds with his family.

In a tribute following Reynolds' death, his friend and colleague, Johan Myburgh, wrote: "On a normal sunny Monday morning, 10 August, life changed forever for the Reynolds family. Walter tragically lost his life serving his community as a family doctor. An unimaginable, horrific act of violence took him away from his loving family. He was attacked in his office by a patient.

"His friends, colleagues and community mourn an exceptional human being lost too soon. We all are devastated and heartbroken. He was a devout father to two amazing young daughters and a loving husband. He loved to run, be healthy, and - most of all - spend time with his family."

Myburgh wrote: "We are overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of generosity shown by our community, our province, our country and even from people all over the world. Walter touched so many lives with his presence."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

