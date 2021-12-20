‘I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record' - Bongani Baloyi walks away from DA

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has resigned from the DA.

Baloyi says his exit from the party is on his terms.

Under Baloyi's leadership, the Midvaal Local Municipality became one of the best councils in the country.

Bongani Baloyi, one of the strongest DA leaders to have emerged in local government, has left the party.

The former Midvaal mayor has announced his resignation from the party, reiterating that he is leaving out of his own "agency".

On Monday morning, Baloyi took to Twitter to announce his exit from the party.

"Like that. I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record in government and the party. Now it's time for me to focus on exciting opportunities before me. Good luck to the friends, colleagues and leadership of the DA. We will meet somewhere," he said.

"My journey with the DA ends today. It has been an amazing 14 years, which I will always be proud of, and I will remain [grateful] to the DA for their support and opportunities afforded to me. I leave out of my OWN agency. Not because I am being purge or any nonsense," Baloyi said in another tweet.

In a recent interview with News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter ahead of the 2021 municipal elections, Baloyi called on ratepayers to ask more questions to prevent rampant mismanagement and corruption.

Baloyi said strong leadership and community participation in municipalities were the best ways to prevent the rot from seeping into towns and cities.

The Midvaal Local Municipality in Meyerton, Gauteng, is one of the country's top-performing municipalities.

In 2013, Baloyi, from the DA, became the youngest executive mayor in South Africa at just 26.

Since his tenure, Baloyi received seven consecutive clean audits, indicating the council's stable and sound financial management principles.

Under Baloyi's leadership, it went from being the 16th best-performing municipality in 2013 to the fifth best in the national rankings.

In a tweet, the DA acknowledged Baloyi's resignation from the party.

"Bongani has served the DA and the people of Midvaal Municipality excellently over the years. He became the country's youngest mayor at the age of 26 back in 2013. Since then, he demonstrated the DA's commitment to clean and efficient government that serves people as its top priority. We have noted that Bongani is pursuing other opportunities after a decade long career in politics. We wish him well and throw our support fully behind him," the party said.

