1h ago

add bookmark

‘I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record' - Bongani Baloyi walks away from DA

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Midvaal Local Municipality executive mayor Bongani Baloyi is seen during an interview about his municipality achieving a clean audit.
Midvaal Local Municipality executive mayor Bongani Baloyi is seen during an interview about his municipality achieving a clean audit.
Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has resigned from the DA.
  • Baloyi says his exit from the party is on his terms.
  • Under Baloyi's leadership, the Midvaal Local Municipality became one of the best councils in the country.

Bongani Baloyi, one of the strongest DA leaders to have emerged in local government, has left the party.

The former Midvaal mayor has announced his resignation from the party, reiterating that he is leaving out of his own "agency".

READ | Outgoing Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi: 'Ask questions to ensure municipalities perform'

On Monday morning, Baloyi took to Twitter to announce his exit from the party.

"Like that. I leave on my time and terms, with a clean track record in government and the party. Now it's time for me to focus on exciting opportunities before me. Good luck to the friends, colleagues and leadership of the DA. We will meet somewhere," he said.

"My journey with the DA ends today. It has been an amazing 14 years, which I will always be proud of, and I will remain [grateful] to the DA for their support and opportunities afforded to me. I leave out of my OWN agency. Not because I am being purge or any nonsense," Baloyi said in another tweet.

In a recent interview with News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter ahead of the 2021 municipal elections, Baloyi called on ratepayers to ask more questions to prevent rampant mismanagement and corruption.

Baloyi said strong leadership and community participation in municipalities were the best ways to prevent the rot from seeping into towns and cities.

The Midvaal Local Municipality in Meyerton, Gauteng, is one of the country's top-performing municipalities.

In 2013, Baloyi, from the DA, became the youngest executive mayor in South Africa at just 26.

Since his tenure, Baloyi received seven consecutive clean audits, indicating the council's stable and sound financial management principles.

Under Baloyi's leadership, it went from being the 16th best-performing municipality in 2013 to the fifth best in the national rankings.

In a tweet, the DA acknowledged Baloyi's resignation from the party.

"Bongani has served the DA and the people of Midvaal Municipality excellently over the years. He became the country's youngest mayor at the age of 26 back in 2013. Since then, he demonstrated the DA's commitment to clean and efficient government that serves people as its top priority. We have noted that Bongani is pursuing other opportunities after a decade long career in politics. We wish him well and throw our support fully behind him," the party said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dabongani baloyigautengpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 1991 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 4994 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2454 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.93
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.88
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,800.28
+0.1%
Silver
22.33
-0.1%
Palladium
1,718.50
-3.7%
Platinum
924.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,082
-2.5%
All Share
69,512
-2.4%
Resource 10
66,185
-3.4%
Industrial 25
90,371
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,976
-3.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo