'I lent him R5 000' - alleged victim of rape-accused Mpumalanga pastor tells court

A man testified on Friday that he was not jealous of his pastor getting married, and did not falsely accuse him of sexual assault as a result.

He said he lent his pastor R5 000 - and showed the court proof that he had deposited the money.

The pastor, John Masilela, faces 16 charges, including rape, sexual grooming of a child, and the exposure of genitals.

The man is one of a number of victims of rape and other forms of sexual molestation allegedly committed by Masilela.

He was testifying during the trial of Masilela, 44, in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Friday.

He said he lent his pastor R5 000, a revelation aimed at disputing a claim previously made by Masilela in the same court, that he had falsely accused him of sexual assault because he was jealous of him for marrying his unnamed wife.

"The man said:

I deposited R3 000 into his bank account on 30 November 2017. I deposited another R1 500 the following day, and gave him R500 in cash.

The magistrate, Marlene Greyvenstein, asked the man if he had any evidence to prove to the court that the account into which he had deposited the money belonged to Masilela.

He said he entered Masilela's account number into an ATM and his initials and surname reflected on the screen. He added that he then took a picture of the details on the screen with his cellphone.

He showed Greyvenstein and Masilela's defence attorney, Jafta Mabena, the picture on his cellphone.

Greyvenstein asked Mabena whether he still wanted to cross-examine.

Mabena said he wanted to go through the bank statements of his client before making a decision.

The trial was postponed to 31 January 2022 after Mabena requested the court to allow his client to sort out other unnamed things.

While testifying in the same court on 19 August, the man testified that Masilela forcefully touched his penis after a church session, saying he got an erection as a result.

According to the charge sheet, Masilela is facing 16 charges, including rape, sexual grooming of a child, and the exposure of genitals. His alleged victims include teenagers.

The alleged acts took place between 2016 and 2018 at Masilela's church, the Good Shepherd Christian Centre, which is in the yard of his home in Sun City Village.

