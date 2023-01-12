1h ago

add bookmark

'I look forward to living a fancy lifestyle': Pretoria call centre agent bags R72m jackpot

accreditation
Compiled by Tamia Retief
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Pretoria woman won the lottery.
A Pretoria woman won the lottery.
Unsplashed
  • A 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria has won R72 million.
  • The win - the first PowerBall jackpot this year - makes her one of the national lottery's youngest multimillionaires.
  • She plans to use the money to create a "soft life" for herself and her family and is thinking of retiring.

A 28-year-old Pretoria woman became 2023's first multimillion-rand PowerBall jackpot winner.

She is also one of the national lottery's youngest multimillionaires.

The woman, who works as a call centre agent, won R72 million in the PowerBall draw on Tuesday.

In a statement by national lottery operator Ithuba, the winner, who has worked in the insurance industry since 2013, said she was thinking of retiring early to enjoy her newfound wealth. 

She expressed shock and excitement after receiving the news that she had won.

"I honestly thought the phone call was a scam. [I didn't] believe that there were people who actually won millions from the national lottery because they are always anonymous and their identities are hidden when they take photos with the cheque. I just believed that people only won hundreds of thousands, but never millions.”

Discover | Lotto results on News24

Raised in Limpopo, the young woman plans to use her winnings to upgrade to a "soft life" for herself and her family, including her mother, two siblings and fiancé.

She said she would spend her winnings on a new car, travelling with her family, and enjoying a "fancy lifestyle". 

"I will definitely be buying a car that is more aligned with my new life, and I will be buying a house for myself and my family. We have always wanted to travel to France and other European countries as a family."

Meanwhile, a Roodepoort man started the year on a high note when he won more than R32 million during the New Year's Eve Lotto draw on Saturday night.

The winner, who is in his 50s and has worked for 34 years in the security sector, also hails from Limpopo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubapretoriagautenglotto
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
47% - 1390 votes
No, his time is up
53% - 1573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.77
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,894.71
+1.0%
Silver
24.03
+2.6%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.67
+3.1%
Top 40
73,018
+0.9%
All Share
79,182
+0.8%
Resource 10
78,590
+1.2%
Industrial 25
99,196
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,165
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo