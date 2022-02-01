'I miss my child so much' - Cape Town mother's anguish after daughter, 10, drowns at sea

The Van Rooyen family is mourning the death of 10-year-old Leeyonce.

She drowned at Gordon's Bay Beach on Saturday.

A police constable will be helping the family with the funeral arrangements.

A Delft family in Cape Town is trying to piece things together after their 10-year-old daughter drowned at the weekend.

Leeyonce 'Poppie' van Rooyen was swimming with her brother, Leonardo, and a friend, Sasha-lee Davids, when tragedy struck at Gordon's Bay Beach on Saturday.

Speaking to News24, hours after trying to identify her daughter's body at the Tygerberg mortuary, her mother, Noleen Van Rooyen, said she was still trying to make sense of her daughter's death.

On Monday, Van Rooyen was unable to view Leeyonce's body because she did not have her identity document when she went to the mortuary. She hopes to view the body on Tuesday.

"It was my best friend, Carmen's, [Davids] daughter's [Sasha-Lee] birthday the Friday, and to celebrate we were going to take the kids to the beach the next day. We were all so excited to be out, and to be the whole day by the water," said Van Rooyen.

She said it was a very nice day and the children were having the best time; little did they know that it would end tragically.

"We were sitting and having lunch, watching the waves and the people that were swimming. Leeyonce said she was done eating and wanted to go play in the sand and swim. I said to them they can't go swimming yet because they had just eaten. So, the three of them went to play in the sand so long," said Van Rooyen.

She recalled that, after a few hours of playing, the children came back and said they were going to swim. That was the last time she saw her daughter alive.

Earlier, Leeyonce had asked her mother to take a picture of her and a jellyfish she had found.

"That was the last picture I took of my daughter before she died. My son, Leonardo, came frantically running towards us, saying we must come quickly because the girls are drowning. Carmen and I ran immediately over to where the commotion was happening and started looking for the girls," she said.

Van Rooyen said a man appeared out of the sea, with Sasha-lee on his back.

"He told us he could only swim as far as she was, Leeyonce was further in the ocean and he couldn't swim out that deep. I ran into the water and started shouting my child's name, but heard no reply. I just closed my eyes and said a silent prayer. I said 'Lord, if it's your will, then I understand, just release my child's body to me'. I then felt a sense of calmness over my body, and I just knew she's gone," said Van Rooyen.

When she opened her eyes, Van Rooyen said she heard people shouting, "... there she is", as a man came carrying her lifeless body to shore.

Van Rooyen said:

They tried to do CPR on her. The people all gathered around and started praying. No one knew I was the mother, they all thought I was a bystander because I was so calm. At that time, I didn't think clearly, I just knew she was gone already as I watched the medics whisk her away to the hospital.

The unemployed mom said leaving the beach without her child was "horrible", and something she would wish on no parent.

The family said they didn't know when the funeral would be held as they were still trying to get a death certificate.

"I wasn't able to view the body yet, but that will be sorted on Tuesday. I miss my child so much. She was the light in our house. We called her 'Poppie' from birth because she came out looking like a real-life doll. She was beautiful," said Van Rooyen.

The family described her as a humble child, always willing to assist, and a real TV fanatic.

Van Rooyen and Davids said they kept replaying the day in their minds. A day that started out perfectly - only to end in tragedy.

"The sea is a wonderful place to be at, but also a deadly place to be at. We are devastated, but I suppose it was Leeyonce's time. Only God knows why he took her at such a young age," Van Rooyen said.

She said the signs had been there a few days before the drowning occurred, but she couldn't put it together until Saturday.

"Poppie became very clingy with me. She would have random conversations with me, saying that if you have faith in God then he will heal us. I look back now and can now see how God had already shown me signs that my child was leaving the earth soon. When she asked me to take the picture of her with the jellyfish, I believe God was telling me, 'this is it'," she said.

Gordon's Bay police's Constable Samantha-Leigh Moses, 22, was on the scene when Leeyonce drowned.

"While everybody was looking north to see if they could see where she was in the water. I saw a white bird that stood out from all the birds that I could see. Leeyonce's body washed out in the south direction, and that bird was flying at that direct location," said Moses.

She said God had spoken to her at that time.

"While the lifeguards were busy with the child, everyone was praying. There was no sadness. There was calmness," she said.

Moses said she didn't know Leeyonce or her family, but felt a deep sense of connection. After the tragedy, Moses spent the rest of the day with the Van Rooyen family, trying to console them.

Moses said:

In my line of work, police are there to offer support during difficult situations. I felt the missing pieces of their child not being there anymore. Her voice was gone, she was no longer on this earth, she meant a lot to the family, and watching them go through the emotions that day was too much for me.

After speaking to the family, Moses discovered they did not have money to bury Leeyonce.

"They were worried about how they going to bury their little girl. No parent should have to go through that. My heart bled for them, it is such a heart-breaking situation the family are finding themselves in right now," said Moses.

Moses put out a call for financial aid on Facebook.

"By assisting the family, I would like to just give Leeyonce a funeral with dignity. And for them to mourn with happiness and not to worry about the day or tomorrow. As a mother myself, I can't imagine what Noleen is going through, but I can help to make the burden a lot lighter," she said.

To make a donation, people can call Carmen Davids on 081 469 5477.

