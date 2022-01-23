23 Jan

'I miss my darling wife so much' - husband of murdered Tembisa deputy principal

The Ngendane family said Thembisile was a kind-hearted person who was always smiling.
  • The Ngendane family say they are living through one of the worst periods of their lives.
  • Deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane was gunned down in the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa on Friday afternoon.
  • Her family said she was a kind person who always had a smile.

The family of murdered Tembisa deputy school principal Thembisile Ngendane say they are living through one of the worst periods of their lives. 

Thembisile was gunned down in the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa on Friday afternoon.

"Three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window. Subsequently, she got out of her car, trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets, but she fell just beside the car," said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her," he said.

Speaking to News24 from their Tembisa home, an emotional Wiseman Ngendane sobbed as he tried to come to terms with the news that his wife was gone.

"I miss my darling wife so much. I have many unanswered questions but I'm grateful for family, friends, neighbours and the church people for their support," said Wiseman.

He said the house felt empty and he was taking each day as it comes.

Wiseman said:

I don't have many words right now. I don't think I'll ever have enough words to express my hurt. Only God knows why this has happened to my family.

His brother and family spokesperson, Yolo Ngendane, said the family was in "deep pain".

"Thembisile was always with a smile. She was a very kind-hearted person and loved her church very much. This is really a very unpleasant time for us as a family," said Yolo.

According to Yolo, Thembisile had only been deputy principal for a few months and had many plans for her pupils at Phomolong Secondary School.

"Oh, she loved her learners. She had a passion for teaching kids and would go to work with a smile and come home with a smile. She really loved her job," said Yolo.

Family members said they had no idea what led to the shooting of Thembisile in her silver-grey Hyundai but were hoping that justice will be served.

family
Family members of murdered deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane say they are living through one of the worst periods of their lives.
Photo Supplied

She is survived by her husband, daughter, 23, and son, 18.

"The house is quiet. The kids are sad. We are sad and angry at the same time. We don't have many answers as to why she was shot on Friday, but we wish it never happened," said Yolo.

It was not yet known when the autopsy results will be made available, but the family said they hoped to get more answers on Tuesday.

Messages of condolences and loud cries could be heard in the background as mourners flocked to the family home on Sunday afternoon to pay their respects.

"Thembisile was loved. People loved her because of her kind nature. A smartly dressed woman she was. She had a kick for dressing neatly and looking every day like she felt," said Yolo.

According to the Ngendane family, no funeral arrangements have yet been made but it is understood that she will be buried in Tembisa.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the motive for the murder cannot be confirmed at this stage and the suspects were still at large.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was devastated by the murder.

Lesufi is scheduled to visit the school and family on Monday.

"We sincerely wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. Indeed, the motive of this level of cruelty is unknown, but I'm comforted that this case has been taken over by the provincial SAPS and, as such, we are adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Lesufi said.

