'I need help' - screams heard as Lenasia residents use boats to rescue neighbours from flooded homes

Lenasia is one of many areas affected by flooding after heavy rain in parts of Gauteng.

Some residents were left stranded in their homes.

Residents are using canoes and boats to rescue their neighbours.

Heavy rain on Thursday night and Friday morning left different parts of Gauteng flooded, and screams for help could be heard in Lenasia, where residents were trapped in their homes.



Hearing the screams, concerned neighbours sprang into action and pulled out canoes and small boats to help the desperate.

While some residents of Flamingo Street scrambled to leave their flooded homes, one elderly man refused to be rescued from his house, saying he didn't want to leave his home unattended.

The street faces the Klip River, which is overflowing following the heavy rain.

An elderly woman and her granddaughter were some of the people who were rescued. As the rising waters entered their house, they fled outside and sat on a wooden table in the yard, watching as the water level in the yard increased.

On Friday by 09:00, the water level was slightly above the pensioner's knee.

An hour later, water went into her main home and a back structure, prompting her to call out "I need help".

A few minutes later, a man and his son arrived to rescue them. Paramedics were also on the scene to help.

Another resident Nadia Mohamed said her mother and other neighbours were stranded. She voiced displeasure at what she said was the lack of leadership during their trying times.

"Where is our ward councillor? Where are our leaders?" Mohamed asked.



She said the City of Johannesburg had ignored them. "They are not here when we need them. They will only come when it is election time. We are in need. Our neighbours are desperate. Some are on medication.

"Their properties have been damaged. Some homes are not accessible at all," she said.

Rescuers said they had seen snakes slithering into some homes.

Attempts to rescue stranded residents are continuing.



