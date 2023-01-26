31m ago

'I plan to continue working': Capetonian wins R25m Lotto jackpot

Tamia Retief
More people have won big in the lottery.
  • Two people from the Western Cape have had their lives changed after winning millions in the Lotto.
  • Both winners said they were planning to invest in property. 
  • Earlier this month, a Pretoria call centre agent won R72 million in the Powerball jackpot. 

Two new Lotto millionaires have expressed their joy and excitement after claiming their winnings from Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 draws in the last two weeks.

One player won the Lotto jackpot of R5.4 million on 14 January, while the other won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of R25.5 million this past Saturday.

The Lotto jackpot winner is a domestic worker from the Western Cape.

"I was so excited when I found out that I won, I screamed," said the winner in a statement released by national lottery operator Ithuba.

So far, she has only shared the news of her win with her daughter and plans to use her earnings to buy a bigger house.

The Lotto Plus 1 winner from Cape Town said his win was the luck of the draw, having picked his own numbers manually with a ticket purchased from Pick n Pay.

Special report | Goodnews24! Stories of SA's everyday heroes

The man, who works in the retail sector, added he always "had a feeling" he would win one of the National Lottery jackpots, saying he planned on remaining quiet about his win and would continue to work.

He intends using his winnings to purchase property and pay off his debt.

As January closes, several lucky lottery ticket holders have won multimillion-rand jackpots.

The most recent winners join another duo who won R5.4 million each on 14 January.

A 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria won the R72 million jackpot for the first Powerball jackpot of 2023.

The first jackpot winner of the year was a 50-year-old Roodepoort man who started the year off with a bang, winning R32 million during the New Year’s Eve Lotto draw.

