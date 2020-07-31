35m ago

add bookmark

I remain in the employ of SAPS, with full benefits, says Phahlane

Jeanette Chabalala
Khomotso Phahlane. (Lindile Mbontsi, City Press)
Khomotso Phahlane. (Lindile Mbontsi, City Press)
  • Former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane says he is still employed by the police.
  • This despite national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirming to News24 Phahlane had been dismissed.
  • Phahlane says the case is before the Labour Court. 

Former acting national police commissioner General Kgomotso Phahlane says he remains in the employ of the police with full benefits.

This despite police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo telling News24 Phahlane had been dismissed.  

Earlier, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said Phahlane was subjected to a series of internal investigations, pending the criminal proceedings instituted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

"Those series of internal investigations reached a final conclusion yesterday [Thursday]," Sitole added during a 2019/2020 national crime statistics media briefing.  

A signed letter dated 30 July, which News24 has seen, stated: "It is common knowledge that Lieutenant-General Phahlane has been found guilty of elements of dishonesty which justify a sanction of dismissal. Lieutenant-General Phahlane is therefore dismissed from the South African Police Service in line with Regulation 12[e] of the South African Police Service Regulation 2016."

The letter is signed by a Lieutenant-General J Riet. 

However, in a statement issued on Friday, Phahlane said: "It is recorded that General Phahlane was subjected to what he submits to have been an unfair and dishonest process by Lieutenant-General Riet of the South African Police Service.

READ | Justice has prevailed, says Paul O'Sullivan after Kgomotso Phahlane dismissal

"However, the sanction by General Riet, being one of the dismissals from the SAPS has not been confirmed by the national commissioner of the South African Police Service General [Khetla] Sitole, pending my application to have the findings of General Riet set aside by [the] Labour Court."

Phahlane said the case was taken up by the court on 31 July. 

He added the parties had agreed that the application to have the findings and proposed sanction imposed reviewed and set aside would be heard on 6 August.

"Pending the hearing, the commissioner of the South African Police Service General Sitole undertakes not to take any further action to confirm the dismissal in terms of the South African Police Service discipline regulation, specifically regulation 9[3] to [6]. 

He said: 

I therefore remain in the employ of the South African Police Service with full benefits.

Phahlane also said he "notes with dismay that forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan had on Thursday 30 July 2020 at 18:26 in his possession a SAPS confidential document about the unconfirmed sanction imposed by General Riet".

"This led to the fake news that I was dismissed being disseminated in the press and on social media.

"It is to be noted that the so-called dismissal pertains to a contract awarded to SAPS to a certain company for the supply of cameras to the SAPS which I refused to execute as the specification of the SAPS were not met.

"Because of gross negligence of the responsible officers in the SAPS, the claim for damages by the contractor against the SAPS was not opposed at all after I was told to remain at home by the erstwhile minister of police [Fikile] Mbalula," he added.

ALSO READ | A look back into the case against Phahlane

Phahlane said the officers should be disciplined as the order to pay the contractor R24 million in April 2019 was made on arbitration against the police in his absence.

"I was in fact sitting at home and therefore wasn't able to assist the SAPS in defeating the action. It is clear that I was excluded from this process and [am] now being unfairly blamed for the consequences of the negligent conduct of current high-ranking officers in the SAPS.

He added:

The so-called disciplinary action against me is, in my opinion, nothing but a smokescreen to protect the said high-ranking officers and taken in extreme bad faith.

When News24 contacted Naidoo about Phahlane's insistence that he was still a police officer, he said: "Our position remains that this is an internal matter and we will not discuss the merits of this case in the public domain. To add to this, the national commissioner has been made aware of the hearing in court today and he is awaiting a briefing on this matter." 

Related Links
A look back into the case against Phahlane
WATCH: Phahlane charged with corruption, out on R10 000 bail
Phahlane due to be charged with corruption
Read more on:
sapskgomotso phahlane
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
28% - 163 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
18% - 104 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
39% - 223 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
15% - 84 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-1.72)
ZAR/GBP
22.30
(-1.65)
ZAR/EUR
20.07
(-1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.64)
Gold
1971.54
(+0.76)
Silver
24.06
(+2.53)
Platinum
898.00
(-0.66)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2088.01
(+0.05)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo