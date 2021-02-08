1h ago

add bookmark

'I represent the ANC, and I will always toe the party line' - Magadzi tells Zondo Commission

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi.
Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi.
South African Government
  • The ANC's party line in 2016 to not investigate the Guptas was correct, says Deputy Minister of Transport Dikeledi Magadzi.
  • She admitted the portfolio committee on transport's failure to investigate alleged Gupta-corruption at Prasa was a dereliction of duty.
  • "I'm not in Parliament as myself, I represent the African National Congress, and I will always ensure that I toe the party line," she told the Zondo Commission.

The ANC was correct when, in 2016, it instructed its MPs to vote against an investigation into the Guptas' role in state capture, ANC MP Dikeledi Magadzi said.

She added that she would still toe the party line, even knowing what she knows now.

At the time, Magadzi was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport.

She is currently the deputy minister of transport.

On Monday, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture continued its probe into Parliament's oversight function.

READ | Zondo commission slams Zuma's refusal to obey ConCourt order

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, referred to newspaper reports in 2016, which alleged that the Gupta brothers, and then-president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, had a hand in a rigged R51 billion tender at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Zondo added that there were numerous other allegations about the Guptas in the public domain at the time.

Furthermore, the committee was also well aware of malfeasance at Prasa.

Contingent

Yet, the ANC contingent on the committee shot down DA MP Manny de Freitas' proposal to call in the Guptas and launch an investigation.

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma.
Gallo Images Gallo Images

Zondo had to repeat his question three times on whether the committee wasn't in dereliction of its duty.

"I wouldn't say it was dereliction of duty. I would say, when you have a discussion in the portfolio committee, and the portfolio committee agrees that is the route it would take, we didn't disengage in our duties. As the portfolio committee, at that particular time, we saw it fit to take the route that we have taken," she responded to the question the first time.

READ | 'Hands off Zuma' - Ace Magashule comes to former president's defence over ConCourt order defiance

"But my question is a different one," Zondo said.

He repeated his question two more times, and Magadzi finally said: "Indeed, I accept the fact that the committee should have done something."

The evidence leader, advocate Alec Freund SC, asked why she had voted against a motion to investigate the Guptas and state capture in the National Assembly.

"I'm not in Parliament as myself, I represent the African National Congress, and I will always ensure that I toe the party line, and that is what I did," she answered. 

She said:

"I'm not in Parliament as myself, I represent the African National Congress, and I will always ensure that I toe the party line, and that is what I did."

Freund asked what the ANC party line was with regard to investigating the Guptas.

"The ANC said we're not going to support that motion," she said.

Zondo asked her if the ANC provided reasons why they shouldn't support an investigation into the Guptas.

"I can't recall as to what was the reason as to why the party said we should not support [the motion]," she responded.

Zondo then asked if, knowing everything about the Guptas she does now, would she still support such a motion?

"Chairperson, knowing what I know now, I still believe what the party instructed us to do was correct," she said.

"Definitely, I will be following my party line."

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her as deputy minister of transport in 2019.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
duduzane zumadikeledi magadziraymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 336 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 416 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2020 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(+0.45)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
17.90
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(+0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.38)
Gold
1835.36
(+1.01)
Silver
27.45
(+0.94)
Platinum
1167.99
(+3.28)
Brent Crude
59.51
(0.00)
Palladium
2348.00
(+0.27)
All Share
65075.44
(+1.22)
Top 40
59662.75
(+1.33)
Financial 15
12409.14
(-1.43)
Industrial 25
87439.64
(+0.74)
Resource 10
62750.92
(+3.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo