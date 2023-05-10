'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach

A UK tourist holidaying in Cape Town, saved a boy from drowning at the Sea Point promenade.

A British tourist on holiday in Cape Town heroically rescued a boy from drowning at the Sea Point promenade on Sunday.

Toby Finneran, 31, from Farnham in Surrey, was enjoying a Sunday stroll when he noticed the boy fighting to keep his head above water out in the surf.

The self-employed man has been on holiday in the Mother City for the past three weeks and never imagined that he would save a life while enjoying some sun.

Speaking to News24, Finneran said he was walking along the busy promenade from Saunders Rock above Queens Beach when he noticed a boy around 12-years-old frantically run to grab a life buoy to run back into the sea.

"I curiously stood there to see what he was doing. A few seconds later, I looked into the ocean at the tide. In the far distance, I saw another youngster in a panic situation behind the rocks. It looked like he was having difficulty staying afloat," Finneran said.

He added that the boy who had grabbed the pink buoy desperately wanted to save his friend, but quickly realised the height of the waves was too much for him to handle.

"I quickly got undressed and took the buoy off the boy who told me his friend couldn't swim and ran into the water to save him from drowning."

Finneran described the swells as big and the current strong.

"I knew that we needed to get out of the ocean before things became even worse. The young lad wasn't strong enough to hold onto the buoy, and he freaked out a little," Finnerman added.

He said he managed to calm the youngster and explained to him what was going to happen next as they began to swim to shore.

"More waves hit us at a rapid speed, one after the other," he added.

Finneran added:

After the few laps of waves overtook us, I saw that the lad had been swept further away from me. I then swam back to him, tied the rope of the buoy around him, and I swam back with him, just hoping that there weren't more heavy waves about to hit us. But we made it safely to shore.

He said the boy did not look well when they arrived on shore.

Finneran then immediately called his doctor friend in the UK for assistance.

"My buddy Greg-Neal Smith, is an orthopedic surgeon, and I explained the symptoms of the boy to him. He was able to explain to me what I needed to do with the boy to stabilise him till help came, which is what happened," he added.

He recalls that while paramedics were attending to the boy, he also noticed a deadlocked man lying on the sand also in poor condition.

"I think we all thought he was sleeping, but when I looked closer, I saw this man needed serious help. He had hypothermia, and I suspect he was trying to save the boy before I got there, but got into a bit of difficulty with the tide," he explained.

Paramedics sorted him out as well," Finneran said.

''It's most certainly a holiday to remember," Finneran quipped. Local residents have since thanked the "hero" on social media, where they expressed their appreciation to Finneran. Finneran said he would be in the province until June before returning to the UK. This is not the first time he has been to the Western Cape. "I'm here to enjoy the good weather, people, food, relax and just enjoy Cape Town and its beauty. The fact that this rescue happened unexpectedly will just be added to my holiday memories. It's definitely one holiday I don't think I'll ever forget," Finneran added. Finneran, an avid surfer, said he regularly competes in Ironman triathlons with South African team, Embark.

"As part of Ironman triathlons, we are required to do lots of swimming, so I felt confident in my abilities, even with the five to six feet swell and the strong rip current."

"I'm super glad the young lad is doing great, and he was very grateful for my help, " Finneran added.