'I saw pain in his eyes': Father recounts horror of finding son pinned under truck after accident

Recounting his ordeal, a devastated Eastern Cape tow truck driver Raoul Coetzee said he was relieved, after finding his son Victor pinned under a truck following an horrific bike accident in Port Alfred a week ago.

Victor remains sedated and is in severe pain in Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha after his Honda motorcycle collided with a cartage truck on Southwell Road.

He suffered fractures to his spine, pelvis, ankle, injured spleen, and torn ligaments in his ankle, Raoul told News24 on Monday.

He said doctors had also told him that there was a lot of blood around Victor's heart.

Raoul added that once his son is discharged from hospital, he will need a special bed and physiotherapy to teach him to walk again.

Raoul was dispatched by Crash Towing company to the accident scene, and when he realised it was his 23-year-old son mangled under the truck, he was shocked and horrified.

He said:

I got the shock of my life. I looked into his eyes and I could see the pain. You don't expect to find your son in that situation. We do thousands of accidents but when it comes to your family and friends, it becomes a very personal matter.

"The first thing I saw was his motorbike in half. Then I saw his legs sticking out of the truck's right front wheels and they were not moving, and I got the biggest fear of my life.

"I phoned my wife and told her that our son was in a horrific accident. She arrived and was so traumatised. I had to comfort her and my son at the same time. For a woman to see what she saw, I would never advise any woman to see that again," Raoul said.

Describing the rescue operation, Raoul said: "As I was jacking up the truck off him, I kept asking if he was okay to keep him conscious as well. I was also anticipating blood exploding out as the pressure was going off him."

Even more devastating for Raoul and his wife, Loriaan, was the Covid-19 restrictions, which do not allow them to visit their son in hospital.

"Between my wife and I, we have made 50 calls each to the hospital to hear news about our son since he was hospitalised."

Victor was earning a limited income as a bike mechanic and was in a process of selling his bike to fund a trip to plant trees in Sweden.

Donations have been pouring in for the family to help them cover Victor's medical costs.

Raoul said out of generosity people have donated more than R50 000.

He described his son as a fighter saying their family believe he will pull through.

"Victor has a strong spirit and mind and is athletically built because he does surfing," said Raoul.

He said doctors said they were happy with Victor's progress.