I saw 'people dropping like flies': Man recalls the night he lost his brothers during Boksburg gas leak

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Residents recall losing their loved ones during a gas leak at an informal settlement in Boksburg.
  • At least 17 people died after inhaling the gas.
  • Fernando Shiburi lost his two brothers, and Judith Manyisi lost her daughter and daughter-in-law.

"I ran outside, stood far, and saw more people dropping like flies."

These were the words of an emotional Fernando Shiburi, a resident of Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, who witnessed his family die after inhaling a gas during a leak on Wednesday night. Details of the gas are unknown at this stage.

Shiburi lost his two brothers in the incident.

"Between 18:00 and 19:00 last night, I was woken by [a] heavy stench inside my shack. I opened my door and saw people falling to the ground. They didn't cough. I closed the door. That stench was pungent that it made people fall.

"I ran outside, stood far, and saw more people dropping like flies. Those who fell to the ground immediately died. I don't know the exact number of people who died on the scene. I know many of those who fell were declared dead on the spot," he recalled.

When he saw his siblings collapse, he and his brother-in-law, Samkelo Mhlongo, fled to another part of the informal settlement.

He and others stood in the cold outside a spaza shop on Thursday morning - shortly after the incident - and watched as police and forensic pathology services officials collected his brothers' bodies.

Forensic officials preparing to load several bodies into the mortuary vehicle following a gas leakage in the Boksburg area. Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
Forensic officials preparing to load several bodies into the mortuary vehicle following a gas leakage in the Boksburg area.

Another resident, Judith Manyisi, was in her shack when she received a call in the early hours of Thursday to identify the bodies of her 19-year-old daughter and 20-year-old daughter-in-law.

"I was at home when I was [told] that people had died. I was told to rush to my daughter's shack. I didn't think that she had died. I thought people living in their yard had died," Manyisi said.

READ | Ekurhuleni looks to take action against company and tanker driver in Boksburg blast

When she got there, she was prevented from entering and was told that she could only do so after the police cleared the scene.

"The police told me they were busy, and it was dangerous for me to be there. They warned me to stand far from the scene. They feared I would inhale that toxic gas. I arrived early this morning and was told that many people had died."

Judith Masenya could not hold back her tears after losing two family members from the gas leak.

Eventually, she was allowed to go inside.

"I saw four bodies lying covered in body bags. I positively identified my daughter and daughter-in-law. The other two bodies, I didn't know who they belonged to. Outside the shack, there were other bodies covered in body bags. My two children were there lifeless. They were not breathing. They were dead," she recalled.

Manyisi's daughter was expected to travel to Mozambique on Thursday morning.

Both Manyisi and Shiburi refused to release the names of their deceased relatives, saying their elders in Mozambique had not permitted them to do so.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that 16 people died during the incident and that a 17th died in hospital on Thursday.

The youngest victim was one years old.

According to Lesufi, 11 others are in hospital.

