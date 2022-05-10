1h ago

'I screamed and screamed' - cop tells court of his kidnapping, torture and assault ordeal

Jeanette Chabalala
Warrant Officer Paul Kgoedi, was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and assaulted 16 years ago by several police officers.
Warrant Officer Paul Kgoedi, was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and assaulted 16 years ago by several police officers.
André Damons
  • A former Hawks general and seven police officers are accused of torturing suspects in detention.  
  • They appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.  
  • The accused pleaded not guilty.  

"It was so painful, I screamed and screamed and screamed."

This was how a police officer described his alleged kidnapping and torture ordeal at the hands of rogue North West SAPS members.

Warrant Officer Paul Kgoedi, was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and assaulted 16 years ago by several police officers.

Kgoedi took the stand on Tuesday in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, in the case against former North West Hawks general Jan Ntebo Mabula and his team, Matome Kgorane, Samuel Sanamela Kutumela, Ismael Dawood, Adam Mahlako Moahloli, Mpikwa Meshack Makhubu, Mfana Patrick Makutu, and Israel Mdluli.

The accused, all previously attached to the province's Organised Crime Unit, face charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and extortion.

They pleaded not guilty.

Kgoedi detailed how the officers, on 29 May 2006, allegedly assaulted and tortured him. At some point, he said it felt as if his body was being ripped apart.

The 57-year-old officer, who is part of the provisional task team in Tshwane, told the court he was stripped naked and tied to a chair with his wrists and ankles bound during the incident.

He said the accused had a black bag, which they unzipped and took out a "heavy machine".

He said: 

It was a huge machine. The machine is called an electric current tester.

He said the officers also used a makeshift hood, which looked like it had been made from a trouser's leg, and placed it over his head and neck.

They were then alleged to have used the electric shock machine on different parts of his body, including his genitals.

He said they stopped for a while and then placed it in his inner thighs - that's when he said it felt like his genitals were being pulled apart. 

"I couldn't breathe," Kgoedi told the court.

"That was so painful. It went on, and I could hear it being placed on my penis, and suddenly I could feel my front parts as if someone was pulling them out of my body. Suddenly the cloth was removed from my head, and I could see it was accused five [Mahlako] doing all these things."

He said the officer then moved the wires to his lower lip.

"My tongue felt like it was being pulled apart. I couldn't breathe. They kept asking me where the money [was], and I said 'I don't know. I don't have the money'."

When the officers removed him from the chair, his hands and feet were still bound behind his back. He said they continued to assault him.

They also allegedly used a rubber tube on his face and pulled it tight. This suffocated him, he said. They then allegedly placed a plastic bag over his head and poured water on him.

While testifying, Kgoedi broke down in tears and covered his face with his hands.

Proceedings were adjourned for lunch.

The trial continues. 

