'I stood there shocked and scared' - Car guard relives Poppy's restaurant shooting

The police have arrested five foreign nationals linked to the shooting and other serious crimes, including countrywide kidnappings.

The suspects are expected to appear in two different courts on Monday.

A car guard, who witnessed the deadly shooting at Poppy's restaurant in Melville an hour into the New Year, is reliving the memory of the incident.

This as the police swooped on an alleged kidnapping syndicate this week they believed could be linked to the shooting.

Two women were killed and six people injured when the occupants of a black BMW SUV opened fire on patrons.

The car guard, who did not want to be identified, said the incident still lingered in his mind months later.

He recalled being outside the restaurant doing his job when the shooting occurred.

"I was on the street outside Poppy's while patrons were enjoying themselves inside. A few minutes before the New Year, a black BMW SUV with three occupants drove slowly by.

"Two passengers - one on the left front and the one at the back - then opened the windows and started shooting at patrons.

"I stood there shocked and scared when I saw people falling to the ground and the car slowly driving off. I ran inside and was told that one of my colleagues was shot and killed. It later transpired that my colleague was only injured and was later discharged from hospital."

The man said he was excited a national intelligence-led team had arrested suspects possibly linked to the shooting.

The car guard applauded the police for their hard work and called for the law to take its course.

Relieved

Meanwhile, the owner of Poppy's, Juby Raja, said she was relieved about the arrests.

On Thursday, the police arrested five foreign nationals in Kliprivier in the Vaal they claimed were part of an alleged international kidnapping and extremism syndicate.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped a 72-year-old man on 2 July. He was rescued in Kensington on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the kidnapped man was reunited with his family.

The suspects were arrested at a plot in Kliprivier, where the police dug out weapons that were hidden underground.

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole said they had not ruled out the possibility the suspects could also be linked to an international terrorism group.

Sitole promised they would work together with other countries and Interpol to bring the syndicate to book.

Naidoo said: "The victim stated that he was not physically harmed, but as a precautionary measure he was taken to hospital for a thorough medical examination.

"In the meantime, three of the suspects will be charged with kidnapping and they will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The remaining two, a man and a woman will be charged for being in possession of firearms unlawfully and they will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court also on Monday."

He added the investigation team was confident more suspects would be arrested for the kidnapping case.

"We continue to encourage anyone who has any more information on this matter or crime in general to contact the police. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous," said Naidoo.