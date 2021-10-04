1h ago

I used my white privilege to represent the disadvantaged in SA - ConCourt candidate tells JSC

Jeanette Chabalala
Adv. Alan Dodson Photo: YouTube/JSC
  • The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing Constitutional Court candidates.
  • Advocate Alan Dodson SC was the first to be interviewed.
  • He told the JSC he would bring a wide range of experience to the apex court.

Constitutional Court candidate advocate Alan Dodson SC has told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) he has used the privilege that comes with his white skin to represent the disadvantaged in South Africa.

During his interview on Monday, Dodson said he could not do much about the fact that he is white and male. He said even though he lived in three different countries, South Africa was his home, and every cell and fibre of his body was made from the African soil.

"To the extent that I have a white skin I haven't taken advantage of it and I've done the best to use the privileges that still come with it. I don't deny there are privileges that have been attached to my white skin, but I try to use the resources and the privileges that I've had educationally for the betterment of the country and to represent the disadvantaged in South Africa," he added.

Dodson was the first nominee to be interviewed. The JSC had been forced to redo its April interviews for two vacancies at the apex court after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) challenged its lawfulness and constitutionality.

Dodson told the commission he would bring a wide range of experience to the apex court, which could be of assistance in enriching the adjudication of the Constitutional Court.

"Both my non-land work, as well as particularly my land work, I think it's going to be a big issue in years to come," he said.

The advocate was a judge at the Land Claims Court from 1995 to 2000. He also served as an acting judge in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg and the Labour Court.

Dodson also appeared in various courts, including the Constitutional Court, to argue cases.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked if he thought there was anything wrong with the Constitutional Court and how long the court should take to deliver judgment in an urgent matter.

Responding, Dodson said one thing that worried him about the court was the "turnaround time" with processing cases, adding there was a case that had been waiting for an answer from the court for a "long time".

Dodson said it was a problem that needed to be addressed but added that it was not anyone's fault.

He also said he did not want to get involved in the "blame game" because he had never acted in that court.

"I don't know what the circumstances are. I don't think the legislation as it stands enables the Constitutional Court to deal with matters quickly in a way they would ideally like to... I'm just not in the blame game. I don't have enough knowledge," he said.

Malema pushed back, asking Dodson if he "accepted that [he] wanted to walk into something [he] knows nothing about".

Dodson said he did not know what the administrative arrangements were in that court.

Read more on:
judicial service commissionconstitutional courtgautengjohannesburgjudgescourt
