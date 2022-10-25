'I want him to say sorry' - widow of cyclist allegedly killed by drunken BMW driver

In June 2020, a cyclist was struck by a BMW on a Johannesburg pavement and dragged down the road.

He died of his injuries about 40 minutes later.

The man accused of culpable homicide in connection with the incident appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

All she wants is an apology from the person responsible for her husband's death.

Bernice Preston was speaking to News24 at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where Ishe Davani appeared on a charge of culpable homicide in connection with the death of her husband, 37-year-old IT executive, Steven.

Davani, who has also been charged with drunken driving, was the driver of the BMW that knocked Preston's husband over while he was cycling in Fourways, Johannesburg in June 2020. The incident happened in Uranium Road, in front of the Ambar Downs residential complex.

The case was postponed to Monday for plea.

Preston told News24: "Coming to court all the time for me and having to face him, all I really want [from him] is just to come and face it up and tell me that he is sorry. Just come to me, look me in the eyes and say: 'I apologise,' just to help me carry on. It is not hard to say 'I am sorry'."



I have two children who, at the time, were aged five and seven years old. It's been a really rough road for us going forward, seeing that we are still waiting for closure. We still come to court every so often, and it just gets postponed. My kids are growing up without a dad. They are seeing their friends with their fathers around, and they don't have that anymore.





"I have lost my soulmate, and I had to sell a house that we built together because living with loss every day 24/7 broke us completely. So, we had to move, which has taken a lot of strain. It breaks me and it is just hard; there is no closure yet for us," she said.

Preston's father, Ian, said the family needed justice. He said he hoped the accused would be given the "maximum sentence".

News24 previously reported that Emer-G-Med paramedics were the first to arrive at the scene.

At the time, chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze said the team was alerted by members of the public to a cyclist who had been involved in a "significant accident".

Kotze said the "BMW came around the corner and the driver lost control and struck the cyclist".

"Our team found the man lying on his back, still trapped under the car. He was alive but in a bad condition. We dispatched our acute critical retrieval team to assist, but the man was declared dead on the scene about 40 minutes later."



