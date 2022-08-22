'I want justice': Mpumalanga village living in fear after fourth woman's body found in field

The body of 38-year-old Thabisile Mashinini was found in a field between Tweefontein and Buhlebesizwe villages.

Police said the bodies of three women of the same age group were found in the same field last year.

DNA test results link an unidentified man to the first three bodies.

*This story contains graphic details which may upset sensitive readers.

Tweefontein villagers are living in fear after a passerby stumbled upon the body of a woman in a field last week, close to where three other dead women were discovered last year.



Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the body of Thabisile Mashinini, 38, was found in the field between Tweefontein and Buhlebesizwe villages on Tuesday morning.

Mohlala said:

Her throat was slit.

"Her stomach was cut open and her intestines were visible. It seems she was killed somewhere else and her body was dumped there. This is because there was no blood at the scene."



Mohlala said the bodies of three other women of the same age group were discovered at different spots in the same field, in different months last year.

He said an unidentified man has been linked through DNA test results to the first three bodies.

"He has not yet been arrested as we are still investigating," said Mohlala.

"We cannot say these four women were killed by one person or one group of people at this stage. We are still searching for more information to see if other bodies were found in that area in the past."

Thabisile’s mother, Betty Masimula, told News24 that she last saw her daughter a week ago when she left her mother’s house to go sleep in her backyard room.

Masimula said she didn't see her daughter the next morning, and assumed she woke up and went to work.

She said:

We suspect that someone called Thabisile on her phone on Monday night and maybe she went out after that.

There was no sign of forced entry into Thabisile’s room and nothing was stolen.



"I went to the field to identify Thabisile’s body. I will never forget what I saw there. I have lost my lovely daughter in a very shocking manner. I want justice."

Thabisile’s younger sister, Nhlanhla Masimula, said the family started to worry when Thabisile’s employer called on Tuesday and asked why she did not report for duty.

"A certain guy who stays in this village informed me on Tuesday at 11:00 in my Facebook inbox that my sister’s body was found in the field," said Nhlanhla.

Tweefontein resident Mduduzi Mbethe said he and other residents were planning to march to the Tweefontein police station to demand a proper investigation into the murders.



"We want strong action from the police because we live in fear," said Mbethe.

Mohlala appealed to Tweefontein residents to assist the police in finding those responsible for the murders.